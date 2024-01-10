PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota’s 99th Legislative session officially started Tuesday and state lawmakers will have roughly two calendar months and 37 more Legislative Days to complete government business for the state.

This year, lawmakers will consider hundreds of bills in the span of 20-some legislative days before new bills can’t be introduced. The current legislative system has remained roughly the same since 2008 when voters approved an amendment to the state’s Constitution requiring lawmakers to meet no more than 40 days every year.

Two longtime Republican lawmakers – Sen. Lee Schoenbeck and Sen. Jean Hunhoff – told KELOLAND News South Dakota’s part-time legislature is one of the most efficient governments in the country.

“I think we’re at a sweet spot right now,” Hunhoff, who was first elected to the legislature in 2000, said. “Are more bills the answer to making South Dakota the greatest it can be? I don’t think so.”

Schoenbeck said outside of the state’s appropriations process, the current system fits lawmakers’ needs. The Watertown Republican served as an intern for the state legislature in the 1970s and was first elected in 1994.

“You may have more bills, that isn’t going to mean you’re making better laws,” Schoenbeck said. “This is a pretty efficient system.”

He highlighted how the legislature makes sure every bill gets a committee hearing with 48-hour public notice. He said there’s plenty of opportunities for the public to weigh in on possible bills and issues lawmakers are looking at.

Not more days, but more legislative staff?

Keeping a focus on healthy debate with more research and more information is one reason Democrat Rep. Linda Duba would like to see some possible changes to the current legislative process.

Duba, a member of the busy Joint Committee on Appropriations, said lawmakers on that committee are more pressed for time.

“We jam a lot into a short window of time,” Duba said.

Duba said South Dakota’s current legislative calendar follows months that work with farmers and ag producers. She pointed to possible changes with the state’s non-partisan Legislative Research Council to improve the state’s legislative process.

“If they had more fiscal staff, more research staff, their workloads would be less strenuous,” Duba said. “Crossover Day comes a lot faster than you think.”

Duba said currently LRC is understaffed when it comes to bill drafting, but added she didn’t have an answer to the right amount of time lawmakers should be staying in Pierre. She believed another month would be too long, but encouraged more discussion on the topic.

According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, only South Dakota and Wyoming employ less than 100 total staff during the work of the legislative session. According to the data from 2021, South Dakota had the lowest permanent legislative staff (27) and the lowest legislative staff during session (59).

The topic of longer legislative sessions was brought up to state lawmakers last year by then-Legislative Research Council director Reed Holwegner. Holwegner resigned from his position in October 2023.

States vary on length limitations

South Dakota also has one of the shorter legislative sessions required by law. According to the NCSL, 11 states don’t have any limits on session lengths, while 39 set limits by some manner.

Until 1964, state lawmakers gathered every other year in Pierre before moving to a shorter even-numbered year session and longer odd-year session. Schoenbeck lawmakers started treating shorter sessions just like the longer ones which prompted the change to no more than 40 days.

In 2008, one of the arguments for changing the state’s legislative process was to give the part-time legislature more power against growing power from the executive branch.

Republican Sen. David Wheeler, who is finishing his fourth legislative session, said leadership has prioritized more four-day work weeks so lawmakers can attend to issues, like full-time jobs, back home more easily.

“If we added more days, we’re either going to have more five day weeks or we’re gonna have to go into a 10th week, which is another weekend here,” Wheeler said. “More time away from the family.”

Wheeler also pointed out part-time lawmakers spend more than 38 Legislative Days focusing on state issues.

“Half the weekends we’re at Cracker Barrels on a Saturday,” Wheeler said. “Throughout the year, depending on how many summer committees, you’ll be out here working at least a few days a month. The session calendar limits our days, but it doesn’t limit the days we actually work.”