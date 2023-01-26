PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Should South Dakota open its doors to a nuclear power plant? That’s the question that Republican Sen. Brent Hoffman would like the Legislature to consider.

Hoffman, a freshman legislator from Sioux Falls, authored SCR 601, which was approved by the Senate Commerce and Energy Committee Thursday morning.

Before the committee, Hoffman held up nuclear power as clean, carbon free and efficient, extolling its advantages over other forms of energy generation, and noting that South Dakota already imports nuclear energy from a pair of plants in Minnesota (these being Prairie Island north or Red Wing, and the Monticello plant, operated by Xcel Energy).

Hoffman’s resolution does not guarantee the reintroduction of nuclear power to South Dakota. Instead, it asks that a Executive Board of the Legislative Research Council (LRC) consider forming a committee to examine the potential use of nuclear power in the state.

While there is no active nuclear plant in South Dakota as of 2023, that hasn’t always been the case. For a brief period in the 1960s, what is now an Xcel Energy site between Sioux Falls and Brandon was home to Pathfinder, a small nuclear power plant built by Allis Chalmers’ Atomic Energy Division.

Pathfinder was a failure in the end, coming online in 1964, and running intermittently for 3 years before shuttering due to problems with the plant’s steam separators.

Having been approved by committee Thursday, Hoffman’s resolution will now be sent to the Senate at large for debate. If it passes the Senate, it will then be sent to the House.

KELOLAND News has reached out to Hoffman with questions about his resolution. The story will be updated with his answers once they are received.