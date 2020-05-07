Shopping at a farmer’s market online

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Falls Park Farmer’s Market is open for the season, but the COVID-19 pandemic is making it a little more difficult to shop there. Because of that, the market has taken to the internet.

The market first opened on May 2. This year, it was laid out differently to practice social distancing.

The vendors also began to offer curbside pickup and delivery. If you order pick-up, the market sends you a confirmation email. In that email, it also tells you when to come pick up your purchases. This can all be done through its website.

The website also says it will be “open” for ordering Mondays at noon until Wednesday evenings. After that, the website will be “closed” for any new orders so the vendors have time to harvest and prepare their products.

On the webpage, you can find a list of vendors that will be at the market that Saturday.