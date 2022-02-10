PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Tensions were high Thursday morning in the Senate Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee hearing over a proposed bill to build a shooting range in Meade County.

SB 175 seeks $2.5 million to build a shooting range, operated by South Dakota Game Fish & Parks (GFP). Last month, HB 1049 attempted to secure funding and legislative approval for the range but ultimately failed to gain the support of a legislative panel.

The plan, which can be found here, would provide a space for beginner and advanced shooters in South Dakota to hone their skills in a safe environment, according to the GFP secretary, Kevin Robling.

According to Robling, 55% of South Dakota voters are registered firearm owners. He says that gun owners in this state want a safe, secured environment to shoot, hunters and sport shooters alike.

Proponents of SB 175 spoke to the need to have a safe space to practice shooting for beginners in South Dakota, especially young shooters. Senator John Wiik (R-Big Stone) spoke of the need for a shooting range West river. Wiik testified that while his children aren’t athletic, they “come to life” on the shooting range. Enhancing gun safety for the youth would benefit all of South Dakota, Wiik told the committee.

“We need a place for the public to go and safely sight-in their rifles and exercise their second amendment rights as freedom-loving Americans.” Senator John Wiik

Robling also pointed to the 20 gun ranges that the GFP already manages saying that they had a good track record of operating ranges in both urban and rural areas. As far as noise concerns, Robling says that the range would use acoustics and berms to minimize the sound of gunshots for surrounding neighbors. He added that there would not be 8 hours of persistent gunfire, which was a concern expressed previously by opponents.

But landowners in Meade County pushed back against the GFP and the proposed plan saying they had concerns over their quality of life and their property rights if the range were to be built.

Matthew Kammerer said his family has lived on their land in Sturgis since 1882. His concerns center around what he calls a lack of communication from GFP about the section line included in the plan. Kammerer said that a committee voted down a proposal last week to move the section line and warned that the GFP would have an uphill battle if they attempted to move the line to build the range.

Kammerer also expressed concern over the financial impact on Meade County. He testified that he was concerned that Meade County would shoulder the financial burden of the range, by supplying law enforcement and fire trucks, but the money generated from the range would be funneled back to Pennington County.

Property rights took center stage for opponent testimony during the hearing. Several opponents said it wasn’t the gun range itself that they opposed but rather what they called a lack of respect for the landowners.

Larry Reinhold operates the Rainbow Bible Ranch that is located 2.6 miles from the range. Reinhold said that only one GFP official had been to his ranch to discuss the plan and he was having a difficult time getting in contact with the department outside of that visit.

“I think there has been a blatant disregard for the neighbors that live there,” Reinhold told the committee.

Other opponents of the range echoed Reinhold’s concerns over communication between the GFP and the landowners. Robling called their comments “painful to hear.”

“Take care of the neighbors.” Jeremiah Murphy, lobbyist for the South Dakota Stock Growers Association

Environmental concerns were also addressed in testimony from both sides. Robling told the committee that at this time there was an environmental survey underway and would be open to public comments once completed. Landowners pushed back against this by questioning why plans were being set into motion with legislation when they said there were many environmental impact questions left unanswered by the GFP.

Another concern opponents testified about was the increased traffic to the area. Several opponents worried about increased garbage around the range. Rod Putnam of Piedmont expressed concern over the amount of visitors to the range during the Sturgis Rally and whether the area would be policed.

Senator Julie Frye-Mueller (R-Rapid City) gave comments following the testimony saying that she had concerns over the property rights issues presented by opponents. Frye-Mueller said that as a gun owner, and a proponent of gun ranges, this bill came down to the respect of the landowners and their quality of life.

Robling told the committee that GFP had scouted other locations but ultimately, the location in Meade County was the best option for the proposed plan. He also emphasized that the GFP would not vacate the section line, but landowners remained concerned.

The committee voted 5-2 to refer SB 175 to the Joint Appropriations Committee to provide both sides of testimony with a space to further discuss the issue and resolve concerns.