SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Over the weekend of March 12, billboards around Sioux Falls began featuring ads attacking state lawmakers, and calling for the impeachment of Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg.

These billboards were paid for by a mysterious group known as Dakota Institute for Legislative Solutions (DILS), a 501c(4) non-profit based in Virginia with a self-reported $800,000 budget, which they say will be used to support the agenda of Governor Kristi Noem.

The Treasurer of the group is from Virginia. The Director appears to be from Indiana. The organization’s website domain is registered in Nevada. As for the money; its origin is as of now unknown, leading many to discuss the flow of dark money through the state of South Dakota.

According to Anna Massoglia, Editorial and Investigations Manager at Open Secrets, dark money is money coming from any type of hidden or unknown sources, which is going to influence political processes. “This could be the outcome of elections, or it could be other types of outcomes in a political system,” she said.

Massoglia says that dark money can move through a variety of different ways. “One common vehicle for it is 501c(4) non-profits, but we also see it routed through limited liability companies (LLCs), or other types of groups that are also able to obscure their source of funding, and hide details of their spending.”

501c(4)s are common vehicles for dark money for a reason. “501c(4) non-profits are a type of tax exempt group that operates through the IRS,” said Massoglia. “They exist sometimes as an incorporated entity as well, so this group is incorporated in Virginia, but they also are a tax exempt group that is supposed to exist for social welfare purposes.”

It is a 501c(4)s non-profit status that allows them to take in donations and solicit funds, all while receiving tax benefits and being able to hide the identities of their donors. “It exists in this very shadowy area that allows them to hide the sources of their funding,” Massoglia said.

There are some disclosures required of these companies, however, including a state law that requires companies acting in such a way as DILS to disclose their top five donors in their communications expenditures, something which DILS neglected to do.

The billboards are now part of an ongoing investigation, which could potentially result in those top five donors coming to light. However, Massoglia cautions that this might not answer the question of who actually donated the money.

“Even in some cases when we do see groups disclose their donors — it is not uncommon for them to disclose other dark money groups as their donors,” said Massoglia. “There would be very little, if you’re just required to disclose the group immediately funding you, stopping them from disclosing five other dark money groups that are funding them, and then those groups not disclosing their donors either.”

Massoglia says that dark money networks often see money being passed between non-profit organizations from state to state in order to hide the identity of the donors.

While finding the source of dark money can be very challenging, Massoglia does not believe it’s impossible.

“I think it will depend what their disclosures look like,” she said. “I wouldn’t say anything is impossible, but it’s certainly very difficult to get to the ultimate source of funds. That is often where you do hit a wall — whether you are able to trace it back to the political operatives involved — at least a few groups back; that is something that can be feasible with the right investigative skills and hopefully the right disclosures.”