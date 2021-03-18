Sherman, Viborg-Hurley pick up quarterfinal win over Lyman

ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — The Viborg-Hurley boys basketball team picked up a 54-43, defensive win over Lyman in the quarterfinal round of the class ‘B’ state basketball tournament.

“We both like to get up and down the floor, but we both like to play defense too,” Viborg-Hurley head coach Galen Schoenefeld said. “I feel like we are able to play at any pace and they are too and that’s just how it turned out.”

“I think the pace, the flow, the tempo was suited and was probably the type of pace that we wanted. Somewhere around that 50-55 area,” Lyman head coach Cooper Garnos said. “Obviously, one of the big keys was rebounding physicality. That’s nothing against our guys. I’m proud of our guys for the way they fought and battled.”

The tempo of the game was probably slower than coach Schuenefeld would’ve liked, but the Cougars were able to adjust to the style of play.

The game featured a total of 36 turnovers, a battle that the Cougars lost 19-17. However, Viborg-Hurley won the battle of the boards, 44-26. That included 17 rebounds and eight second change points.

“We felt coming into the game that we had a physical advantage against them,” Schoenefeld said. “Rebounding has definitely been a strength for us, probably for the last two or three years. I’m happy with the performance and I don’t always expect to do it by that margin, but we’ll take it.”

The Cougars were led by Gradee Sherman who finished with a double-double. Sherman put up 19 points and 17 rebounds.

“It’s not unexpected. It’s something that has carried us all year long. You know Gradee has been there all year long,” Schoenefeld said. “Double figures every game and a double-double pretty much every game.”

Viborg-Hurley’s Hayden Gilbert added 14 points and four rebounds as well.

Both teams finished above 34% from the field.

The Cougars will now prepare to face the top-seeded De Smet Bulldogs, who are coming off a win over Lower Brule.

“We need to get our rest tonight and hopefully get in the cold tub tonight for the guys that logged a lot of minutes. We need to try and get as much rest as possible,” Schoenefeld said. “We’re very familiar with them. We’ve played them each of the last few seasons, so there is a lot of familiarity for both teams.”