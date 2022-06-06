SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Voters in at least 10 counties in South Dakota will be voting for sheriff candidates in the Republican Party in Tuesday’s election. Dewey County has several Democrat candidates for the primary election.

The vote will determine which candidates advance to the November general election.

Here’s a look at county primary races. The names are listed as they are numbered on the ballot and with the spelling on the South Dakota Secretary of State website. Unless otherwise indicated all races are in the Republican primary.

Aurora County — Commissioner District 1 – Scott D. Meier, Andy Espedal, Randy Niles

Beadle County — Register of Deeds – Kelley Haaland, Scott Beck, Judy Rodacker; Commissioner District 5 – Dennis W Meyer, Gary Wegter

Bennett County — Sheriff – Jason Erwin, Brandon S Petersen; Commissioner at large – Cole Blu Donovan, Robert L. Ceplecha, Rod R Kirk, Bill Livermont, Judd W Schomp

Bon Homme County — Commissioner District 5 – Ole T Olson Jr, Brett Jay Romkema

Brookings County — Commissioner at large – Anthony Teesdale, Shawn Hostler, Gretchen Weible, Kelly VanderWal

Brown County — Commissioner at large – Mike Russell, Drew Dennert, Mike Gage, Mike Wiese

Butte County — Register of Deeds – Cynthia Lewis, Julie Brunner; Commissioner District 1 – Steven J Clooten, James Ager, Les Hermann; Commissioner District 5 – Troy M Shockey, Frank Walton

Codington County — Commissioner District 1 – D. Lee Gabel, Kerry L. Jorgenson

Custer County — Sheriff – Doug Kimball, Marty Mechaley; Commissioner at large – Craig Hindle, Uly Johnson, Jesse Sorenson, Jim Lintz, Nicholaus A. Benton, Mike Linde, Jeff Johnson; Commissioner at large – Michael D. Busskohl, Travis L. Bies

Day County – Commissioner District 5 – Derek L Sinner, Joshua Atherton

Deuel County — Commissioner District 1 – Jay Grabow, Roger Kreutner; Commissioner District 3 – James Dailey, Scott Fieber; Commissioner District 5 – Harry Mewherter, Gary DeJong.

Dewey County — Sheriff Democrats – Charles A Lecompte, Timothy Lee Peet, Jeffrey Allen Ward;

Douglas County — Sheriff – Dustin Palmquist, Shane Niewenhuis, Chris Reitsma-Lau;

Edmunds County — Sheriff – Bruce Sahli, Jonathan J. Waldner

Gregory County — Commissioner District 3 – Byrain L. Boes, Myron Johnson;

Haakon County — State Attorney – Cassie J Wendt, Thomas P Maher; Auditor- Stacy Pinney, Chelsea A Michael; Sheriff – Fred Koester, Raymond Clements Jr.; Commissioner District 1 – Adam Roseth, Brett L Nieman; Commissioner District 3 – Ryon Berry, Dustin Michael

Hand County — Sheriff – James B. Henson, Shane Croeni

Hanson County — Commissioner District 1 – Bruce Kjetland, Travis Kampshoff

Hamlin County — Commissioner District 4 – Jay A Baldwin, Burt E Tulson

Harding County — Commissioner District 5 – Greg Ginsbach, William H Clarkson

Hughes — Commissioner at large – Connie Hohn, Travis Dovre, Bill M. Abernathy, Rob Fines

Hutchinson County — Sheriff – Maurice Waltner, Barron Nankivel;

Hyde County — Register of Deeds – Rachell Fletcher, Pamela Hamlin; Commissioner District 1 – Dan LaMont, Melvin D Buchheim, Commissioner District 5 – Kevin Baloun, Dawn Rinehart

Jackson County — Sheriff – Matt Haugen, Tucker Amiotte; Commissioner District 5 – Kelly Riggins, Travis Dejong

Jones County — Auditor – Janice Whitney, Jacob T. Lolley; Commissioner at large – Marty M. Roghair, Robert Louder, Lori A. Waldron, Brandon Kinsley

Kingsbury County — Sheriff – Steven A Strande, Wade C Hoefert;

Lake County — Commissioner at large – Corey Johnke, Kelli Wollmann, James Callahan

Lawrence County — Commissioner at large – Michael J. Whalen, Brandon Flanagan, Delia Prezkuta, Richard D. Sleep, Eric Jennings, Ashley Kurtenbach

Lincoln County — Auditor – Incumbent Sheri Lund, challenger Jessica Pollema; Commissioner District 1 – Incumbent Joel Arends, challenger Wendi Hogan; Commissioner District 5 – Incumbent Jim Schmidt, challenger Mike Mathis

Meade County — Treasurer – Robin Lynn Shrake, Robin R. Korth; Commissioner District 1 – Glen Haines, Gary Deering; Sheriff – Ronald W Merwin, Pat West

Minnehaha County — Auditor – Ben Kyte, Republican Leah Anderson; Register of Deeds – Chad E Zink and Amanda Halsey

McCook County — Sheriff – Casey D Urrutia, Mark Norris; Commissioner District 3 – Bernard Stockwell, Marc Dick

Pennington County — Sheriff – Brian Mueller, Ryan Mechaley; Commissioner District 1 – Mike Mueller, Ron Rossknecht

Potter County — Sheriff – Curtis D Hamburger, David Loren Mogard, Matthew Lee Risetter, SHIANN M HAUPERT;

Roberts County — Commissioner District 5 – Jeffry Long, Tom Vergeldt

Sanborn County — Commissioner District 3 – Rod Weber, Duane Peterson

Spink County — Sheriff – Isaac W. Appel, Frank Krumm; Commissioner District 3 – Heath Shottenkirk, Michael Siebrecht;

Stanley County — Sheriff – Gary Nickerson, Brandon Fleagle, Bradley J Rathbun; Commissioner District 1 – Bill Shrader, Craig Heller

Sully County — Commissioner District 1 – Ajaye Williams, William Floyd

Tripp County — Commissioner District 1 – Mark Winter, Larry Wilcox; Commissioner District 5 – Clifford “Chip” Schroeder, Cody L Jorgensen

Walworth County — Register of Deeds – Eva Cagnones, Brenda DeToy; Commissioner District 3 – Scott “Stubby” Schilling, Robert Thomason

Yankton County — Auditor — Patty Hojem, Laura Kotalik ; Sheriff – Preston Crissey, Michael Rothschadl; Commissioner at large — John R. Marquardt, Dan Klimisch, Duane “Butch” Becker, Bruce Jensen, Christopher Barkl, Ryan Heine