SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Voters in at least 10 counties in South Dakota will be voting for sheriff candidates in the Republican Party in Tuesday’s election. Dewey County has several Democrat candidates for the primary election.
The vote will determine which candidates advance to the November general election.
Here’s a look at county primary races. The names are listed as they are numbered on the ballot and with the spelling on the South Dakota Secretary of State website. Unless otherwise indicated all races are in the Republican primary.
Aurora County — Commissioner District 1 – Scott D. Meier, Andy Espedal, Randy Niles
Beadle County — Register of Deeds – Kelley Haaland, Scott Beck, Judy Rodacker; Commissioner District 5 – Dennis W Meyer, Gary Wegter
Bennett County — Sheriff – Jason Erwin, Brandon S Petersen; Commissioner at large – Cole Blu Donovan, Robert L. Ceplecha, Rod R Kirk, Bill Livermont, Judd W Schomp
Bon Homme County — Commissioner District 5 – Ole T Olson Jr, Brett Jay Romkema
Brookings County — Commissioner at large – Anthony Teesdale, Shawn Hostler, Gretchen Weible, Kelly VanderWal
Brown County — Commissioner at large – Mike Russell, Drew Dennert, Mike Gage, Mike Wiese
Butte County — Register of Deeds – Cynthia Lewis, Julie Brunner; Commissioner District 1 – Steven J Clooten, James Ager, Les Hermann; Commissioner District 5 – Troy M Shockey, Frank Walton
Codington County — Commissioner District 1 – D. Lee Gabel, Kerry L. Jorgenson
Custer County — Sheriff – Doug Kimball, Marty Mechaley; Commissioner at large – Craig Hindle, Uly Johnson, Jesse Sorenson, Jim Lintz, Nicholaus A. Benton, Mike Linde, Jeff Johnson; Commissioner at large – Michael D. Busskohl, Travis L. Bies
Day County – Commissioner District 5 – Derek L Sinner, Joshua Atherton
Deuel County — Commissioner District 1 – Jay Grabow, Roger Kreutner; Commissioner District 3 – James Dailey, Scott Fieber; Commissioner District 5 – Harry Mewherter, Gary DeJong.
Dewey County — Sheriff Democrats – Charles A Lecompte, Timothy Lee Peet, Jeffrey Allen Ward;
Douglas County — Sheriff – Dustin Palmquist, Shane Niewenhuis, Chris Reitsma-Lau;
Edmunds County — Sheriff – Bruce Sahli, Jonathan J. Waldner
Gregory County — Commissioner District 3 – Byrain L. Boes, Myron Johnson;
Haakon County — State Attorney – Cassie J Wendt, Thomas P Maher; Auditor- Stacy Pinney, Chelsea A Michael; Sheriff – Fred Koester, Raymond Clements Jr.; Commissioner District 1 – Adam Roseth, Brett L Nieman; Commissioner District 3 – Ryon Berry, Dustin Michael
Hand County — Sheriff – James B. Henson, Shane Croeni
Hanson County — Commissioner District 1 – Bruce Kjetland, Travis Kampshoff
Hamlin County — Commissioner District 4 – Jay A Baldwin, Burt E Tulson
Harding County — Commissioner District 5 – Greg Ginsbach, William H Clarkson
Hughes — Commissioner at large – Connie Hohn, Travis Dovre, Bill M. Abernathy, Rob Fines
Hutchinson County — Sheriff – Maurice Waltner, Barron Nankivel;
Hyde County — Register of Deeds – Rachell Fletcher, Pamela Hamlin; Commissioner District 1 – Dan LaMont, Melvin D Buchheim, Commissioner District 5 – Kevin Baloun, Dawn Rinehart
Jackson County — Sheriff – Matt Haugen, Tucker Amiotte; Commissioner District 5 – Kelly Riggins, Travis Dejong
Jones County — Auditor – Janice Whitney, Jacob T. Lolley; Commissioner at large – Marty M. Roghair, Robert Louder, Lori A. Waldron, Brandon Kinsley
Kingsbury County — Sheriff – Steven A Strande, Wade C Hoefert;
Lake County — Commissioner at large – Corey Johnke, Kelli Wollmann, James Callahan
Lawrence County — Commissioner at large – Michael J. Whalen, Brandon Flanagan, Delia Prezkuta, Richard D. Sleep, Eric Jennings, Ashley Kurtenbach
Lincoln County — Auditor – Incumbent Sheri Lund, challenger Jessica Pollema; Commissioner District 1 – Incumbent Joel Arends, challenger Wendi Hogan; Commissioner District 5 – Incumbent Jim Schmidt, challenger Mike Mathis
Meade County — Treasurer – Robin Lynn Shrake, Robin R. Korth; Commissioner District 1 – Glen Haines, Gary Deering; Sheriff – Ronald W Merwin, Pat West
Minnehaha County — Auditor – Ben Kyte, Republican Leah Anderson; Register of Deeds – Chad E Zink and Amanda Halsey
McCook County — Sheriff – Casey D Urrutia, Mark Norris; Commissioner District 3 – Bernard Stockwell, Marc Dick
Pennington County — Sheriff – Brian Mueller, Ryan Mechaley; Commissioner District 1 – Mike Mueller, Ron Rossknecht
Potter County — Sheriff – Curtis D Hamburger, David Loren Mogard, Matthew Lee Risetter, SHIANN M HAUPERT;
Roberts County — Commissioner District 5 – Jeffry Long, Tom Vergeldt
Sanborn County — Commissioner District 3 – Rod Weber, Duane Peterson
Spink County — Sheriff – Isaac W. Appel, Frank Krumm; Commissioner District 3 – Heath Shottenkirk, Michael Siebrecht;
Stanley County — Sheriff – Gary Nickerson, Brandon Fleagle, Bradley J Rathbun; Commissioner District 1 – Bill Shrader, Craig Heller
Sully County — Commissioner District 1 – Ajaye Williams, William Floyd
Tripp County — Commissioner District 1 – Mark Winter, Larry Wilcox; Commissioner District 5 – Clifford “Chip” Schroeder, Cody L Jorgensen
Walworth County — Register of Deeds – Eva Cagnones, Brenda DeToy; Commissioner District 3 – Scott “Stubby” Schilling, Robert Thomason
Yankton County — Auditor — Patty Hojem, Laura Kotalik ; Sheriff – Preston Crissey, Michael Rothschadl; Commissioner at large — John R. Marquardt, Dan Klimisch, Duane “Butch” Becker, Bruce Jensen, Christopher Barkl, Ryan Heine