SFSD to graduate 1,540 students indoors with masks

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — High school graduation will be live this Sunday for seniors in the Sioux Falls School District, but students will still need to wear masks.

“As a way to ensure we return to this tradition in the safest way possible, we ​are continuing with the safety protocols we have had in place. We have asked students to limit the number of guests to six people ​or less per graduate,” Carly Uthe of the SFSD said in an email to KELOLAND News. “A limited audience will help to allow attendees to socially distance themselves in the stands. In addition, students are expected to wear masks ​as they have done this school year. Hand sanitizing stations will be placed throughout the facility.”

The coronavirus pandemic caused usual graduation in 2020. The district had a virtual graduation in May, but a student survey showed that seniors still wanted an in-person ceremony. The SFSD decided to delay graduation until June of 2020 when outdoor ceremonies were held on June 27 and 28 at Howard Wood Field.

A total of 1,540 seniors will graduate in scheduled times for each high school in the ceremonies at the Arena. This will be the final graduation for the district’s high school system. A new high school, Thomas Jefferson, opens in the fall.

Most of those graduating seniors will be from Roosevelt, which has 560 seniors scheduled to graduate. Lincoln has 461 seniors scheduled to graduate and Washington has 446. New Technology High School has 69 seniors scheduled to graduate.

The high school enrollments will shift in the fall. An enrollment report for 2021-2022 presented on May 10 included the projected enrollment at Roosevelt, Lincoln, Washington and Roosevelt. It did not include New Tech.

There will be 1,870 high school students at Roosevelt compared to 2,741 this school year.

Lincoln will have 1,890 high school students to make it the largest high school in the district.

Washington will have 1,821 students while Thomas Jefferson will have 1,469 students.

Protocol for Sunday’s ceremonies includes how students will enter and exit the Arena. Students and spectators will pass through metal detectors at the Arena.

For spectators, only a clear stadium bag or a zipper lock type bag will be allowed in the venue. Students will not be allowed to carry a bag of any kind during the ceremony.

Spectators can sit in the bleachers while floor seats are for the elderly and wheelchair use, according to the SFSD.

Here’s some highlights:

The four ceremonies will be streamed live. Uthe said persons who do not feel well should not attend a graduation ceremony. Here are the links for each ceremony: New Tech: https://youtu.be/fIwbwZk59Jw; Washington: https://youtu.be/yQMmzf7ZK1A; Lincoln: https://youtu.be/k8t4IcCZbsY and Roosevelt: https://youtu.be/Oh8DapNyqPY.