SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Ahead of the start of the 2022-23 school year, the Sioux Falls School District is happy with the few number of teacher openings.

SFSD Human Resources Director Becky Dorman said the district has hired 220 new teachers ahead of this year and the district has only eight remaining openings. Among the 220 new teachers, Dorman reports more than 15 (7.27%) are ethnically diverse educators.

Across the SFSD, 5% of all teachers are considered non-white, which is up from 3.23% of all teachers in the 2019-20 school year. In the 2021-22 school year, more than 40% of 24,029 students in the SFSD were considered not white.

“We know we have a long ways to go,” Dorman told KELOLAND News. “That shouldn’t deter us from coming up with strategies to recruit and retain qualified diverse educators.”

Dorman said it is important for the district to close the diversity gap between teachers and the makeup of the student body. She said that percentage has increased each of the past four years and noted many school districts in the Midwest are looking for more diverse teachers.

There’s not one pathway for doing it,” Dorman said. “You need to do multiple things to see that needle move every year.”

One program the SFSD has relied on to find more teachers is the teacher pathway program. That program allows interested teachers to enroll into the University of South Dakota college courses while in high school to learn about teaching.

“I think that’s one of the most gratifying things to see is when your students, diverse or not, graduate from high school go on to college, you can go teach anywhere, but they choose to come back to Sioux Falls.”

Dorman said finding more diverse teachers is important because students need role models. She said it helps teachers relate to students.

“Maybe they look like you. They can relate to some of the experiences that you’ve had,” Dorman said. “Those are just things that we want for our students.”

Superintendent praises HR department

After Dorman presented her staffing update at Monday’s school board meeting, SFSD Superintendent Jane Stavem thanked the human resources department. Stavem said she was expecting far more opening teacher positions as the school year approached and she highlighted how the HR department’s tenacity has been “outstanding.”

“Districts our size across the nation would give anything to have the remaining number of openings that we do right now,” Stavem said. “The way education is valued in this community is what still brings people to work in the Sioux Falls School District.”

Stavem said a quality teacher leading a classroom is the No. 1 most important quality for a student to receive a great education.

Dorman expanded on Stavem’s comments and thanked the community of Sioux Falls for supporting schools. She said when schools put out needs, they are often responded to. She said her department is seeing hard work pay off.

“We know what happens when we go out and get the best teachers, kids win,” Dorman said. “That doesn’t make it hard to get up in the morning and do your job.”

Keeping teachers teaching

Not including retirements, the SFSD reported there were 139 resignations during the last part of the 2021-2022 school year or after the school year ended. That number is up 52 from 87 resignations for the 2020-21 school year.

Fifty-five (40%) of teachers leaving cited “moving” as the reason they were leaving, while 25 (18%) said they left to teach in a nearby South Dakota school district and another 25 (18%) left to stay home with children or family.

Dorman said her department will be seeking answers to how to keep teachers teaching in the SFSD.

“I do think we’re going to have several years where this is a challenge,” Dorman said. “It’s going to be a challenge for employers, but I want to do more than weather it.”

Dorman noted the district had a high number of applications for open positions ahead of this school and 19 teachers returned to the SFSD ahead of this school year.