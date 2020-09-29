SFSD: No additional details on student, staff on quarantine

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As the school board prepares to consider a change in the quarantine plan, communications officials with the Sioux Falls School District said the district will not release additional information related to the staff and student quarantine percentages released at Monday’s school board meeting.

SFSD superintendent Dr. Jane Stavem said at the meeting that 5.2% of the SFSD student population was on quarantine as of Sept. 28 and 1.4% of the staff was on quarantine.

Communications officials Carly Uthe and DeeAnn Konrad said the district would not release how many of that 1.4% were teachers or other staff members. Also, the district would not provide any breakdowns in student percentage as to how many were elementary, middle school or high school students. The number of staff and students who have had to be quarantined since the start of the school would not be released.

Uthe and Konrad did say that the students on quarantine included on-campus students and virtual-instruction students.

The district is working on a new COVID-19 quarantine plan at the request of the SFSD school board. The school board plans to consider that at a Wednesday meeting.

