SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Within a timeframe of 60 hours, the Sioux Falls School District (SFSD) received more than 1,000 applications for free and reduced school breakfast and lunch, according to SFSD child nutrition coordinator Gay Anderson.

Anderson, who has been with the district for a year-and-a-half and held the same position in Brandon Valley for 18 years previously, indicates that the process to get students signed up is going smoothly. “They’re coming in fast and furious, and we’re trying to approve them fast and furious,” she said.

Much of the recent volume in applications has come along with open houses held over the past few days.

Anderson says that as of Wednesday afternoon, the district has received around 2,800 family applications.

“Along with that, we get something called direct certifications from the state of South Dakota,” she said. “That lets us know who is already directly certified with SNAP and TANF benefits.”

These direct certification families are already prequalified for free and reduced benefits, and Anderson says they account for another 3,400 families.

Together that brings the total to around 6,200 family applications.

After two years of free lunches for all kids, the federal government is ending free meals given out during the pandemic to all students. This means parents must start paying full price or fill out forms to qualify for free or reduced-cost meals.

Anderson says the applications only take about five minutes to complete, as long as all the needed documentation is present. Anderson encourages those questioning whether they qualify to fill out an application.

“Just to make sure we aren’t missing something for them,” she said.

Anderson did not have raw numbers on the total number of individual students who have qualified for the program at this point but noted that in previous years, 48% of students district-wide qualified.

“If we can get everyone to apply that really should be applying — I wouldn’t be surprised if we were still around that upper 40% range,” she said.

Asked what prevents some parents from applying, Anderson noted two major barriers.

The first of these is a language gap.

“We need to communicate properly with some of our non-English speaking families,” Anderson said, “making sure they know that’s available for them.” She said the district is working to make sure this communication happens, even going so far as having district staff go to people’s homes to assist in explaining and completing the process.

The second major barrier is one that may be more difficult to address.

“Unfortunately, we let our pride get in the way,” she said. “Yeah, ‘I want to take care of my family’ and ‘I’m not going to apply for that.’ It is a program that’s meant for children. It’s meant to help your family out.”

One aspect that may help mitigate parent’s fears about stigmatization is the way in which free and reduced lunches are marked, or rather, how they’re not.

“We are not allowed to stigmatize a child in any way,” Anderson explained. “[At] our point of sale points we can’t have any identification or treat any child differently.”

She says that the majority of the staff serving the children literally have no idea of who is on free and reduced meals, and importantly, neither do the other children.

“There is no way of identifying a student through that line,” Anderson reiterated. “All students will badge in and we’ll be scanning it — our data base here in the office takes care of that piece.”

One big change to the way the program is being handled this year revolves around when applications are dated.

“The date that the family applies is the date we are going to approve them for,” Anderson said. What this means is that even if the application takes a few days to be accepted, the acceptance date will be retroactively set to the day of the application, so that families will not pay full price between application and acceptance.

There is no deadline to apply for the free and reduced program, but doing so sooner than later is encouraged. You can find the application to do so here.