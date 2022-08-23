SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls School District has made changes to its bussing system this year, primarily in the area of bus stops.

The changes have been made due to a shortage of drivers, which has required reconsideration by the district of existing routes and stops.

According to a report and discussion from the last school board meeting, a committee comprised of two high school, middle school, and elementary school principals, the district Transportation Supervisor, Transportation Specialist, and School Bus Inc. routing staff evaluated the existing routes from last school year.

The committee considered options that included the elimination of early childhood bussing with an exception for special education students, increasing the maximum walking area distance from schools to two miles, and removing students who have not ridden the bus within a specified time period from routes.

After examining these options, the committee opted to maintain routes to all existing areas and groups, though the routes themselves would be altered to include more ‘corner stops’, with the goal of reducing the number of stops overall.

While special education routes will still go door-to-door, other routes may see students walking further distances in order to reach their stop.

Under this new system, it is stated that kids in grades K-1 will have a stop within 0.2 miles, or 3.2 blocks of their residence. Grades 2-5 are to have a stop within 0.35 miles or 5.6 blocks, and grades 6-8 will have a stop within 0.5 miles, or 8 blocks.

In addition to this, multiple buses will be running double routes in the mornings and afternoons, with early and regular before-school pick-up times, and regular and late after-school drop-off times.

The following route time revisions are quoted in the school board minutes:

LBA (Laura B. Anderson) has no Bell Time adjustments. LBA double run their AM routes 1st group dropped

at 7:20 a.m., 2nd at 7:45 a.m. LBA double run their PM routes 1st group leaves at normal time, 2nd group is picked

up by 3:15 p.m. These first two adjustments maintain a one bus reduction made last

year. Hawthorne Bell Time 7:40 a.m. and 2:25 p.m. Early site. Will double with Lowell. Lowell Bell Time 8:15 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. Late site. Will double with Hawthorne. Rosa Parks Bell Time 7:45 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Early site. Will double with J Harris &

Cleveland. John Harris Bell Time 8:05 a.m. and 2:50 p.m. Late site. Will double with R Parks. Cleveland Bell Time 8:05 a.m. and 2:50 p.m. Late site. Will double with R Parks. JFK Bell Time 7:40 a.m. and 2:25 p.m. Early site. Will double with Pettigrew Oscar Howe Bell Time 7:40 a.m. and 2:25 p.m. Early site. Will double with Pettigrew BRMS (Ben Reifel) will double two AM routes. 1st will arrive at 8:20 a.m. at school, 2nd at 8:45 a.m. BRMS will double two PM routes. 1st group leaves BRMS at normal time, 2nd group

will leave BRMS at 4:40 p.m. MMS (Memorial) will double three AM routes. 1st will arrive at school at 8:15 a.m., 2nd will arrive at

8:45 a.m. MMS will double three PM routes. Last group will leave MMS at 4:40 p.m.

Stops will be coordinated through a new Stop finder app used by the district.

Parents can find their school’s boundaries and specific stop information here.

KELOLAND News has reached out to the district with questions regarding the way stops were chosen, but has not received additional information.