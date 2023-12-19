SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A new development in the lawsuit filed by athletes and their parents against the Sioux Falls School District (SFSD) for its removal of girls gymnastics sees the school district requesting that the plaintiffs pay $92,000 in ‘security’ to fund the program, and that the ruling of the district court be reversed.

The crux of the initial suit comes from plaintiff’s allegation that the decision to cut the program violates Title IX requirements.

This new request for security funding came in the form of an appellant brief filed in the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals Monday by the SFSD.

Within the appellant brief, the SFSD claims the district court “erroneously” found that the SFSD was not compliant with Title IX’s effective accommodation requirement, and that the court issued an injunction without requiring security from the plaintiffs.

This injunction was put into place in October of 2023 following a decision by a judge stating the district must have a 2023-2024 gymnastics season and cannot sell equipment until the lawsuit makes its way through court.

This injunction left parents and athletes scrambling, with just six weeks to prepare for the start of the season.

The amount of $92,000 demanded by the SFSD appears to stem from the school district’s own budgeting, which allocated a sum of $92,090 for the 2023-24 season before deciding to cut the program.

In addition to the call for $92,000 in security, the SFSD also asks the court to find the district compliant with Title IX’s effective accommodation requirement and reverse the preliminary injunction put in place by the district court which allowed the gymnastics 2023-2024 season to go forward.