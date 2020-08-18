SFSD asking community to hang blue ribbons in windows

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Over the span of the pandemic, people have had to keep their distance from each other and some still do.

The Sioux Falls School District recognizes classrooms will look a bit different this year, especially if the student isn’t in one.

There will be many different learning environments and many different changes students will be facing this school year.

The district is asking for the community’s help to show support for students and staff.

According to the Sioux Falls School District’s Twitter, the district wants to prepare to greet students by asking the entire community to come together to support staff and students with the message that no matter the learning space – we are all in this “TOGETHER.”

One person showing his support for the Sioux Falls School District is Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken.