SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls School District plans to reject bids for district gymnastics equipment, according to today’s school board agenda.

On Oct. 13, U.S. District Judge Charles Kornmann issued a preliminary injunction in the lawsuit that was filed in response to the school district cutting gymnastics. Kornmann ruled the district must reinstate gymnastics for this school year and it could not sell the equipment.

Based on an agenda item for today, the district did receive several bids for the equipment. The agenda item said the bids should be rejected because of the judge’s ruling.