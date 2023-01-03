SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The heavy snow has kept police in Sioux Falls busy.

Nearly 12 inches of snow has fallen in many areas of the city since Monday and city and police officials have issued no-travel advisories throughout the city as the snow continues to fall.

Sioux Falls Police Department Captain Jon Lohr told KELOLAND News police records show officers have responded to 47 crashes and 35 stranded motorists from 8 a.m. Monday to 11 a.m. Tuesday.

The Sioux Airport closed Tuesday morning due to the weather and airport officials said they do not have a timetable for reopening.

Interstate 90, both eastbound and westbound, has been closed from Chamberlain to Sioux Falls, according to the South Dakota Department of Transportation.

I-29 has also been closed, both southbound and northbound from the I-90/I-29 interchange in Sioux Falls to Brookings.