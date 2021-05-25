SFPD investigating hit-and-run from Friday involving pregnant woman

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities are investigating a hit-and-run involving a pregnant woman.

The crash happened on Friday afternoon at the corner of 18th St. and Western Ave. causing a Kia Seltos to flip just before 1:30 p.m. Inside the car that flipped was a woman, Jordan Pingrey, who was 38 weeks pregnant. The other vehicle drove away from the crash scene.

Sioux Falls Police Department spokesman Sam Clemens said the Kia was westbound on 18th St. and when it entered the intersection of Western Ave. on a green light, a “red car” heading south ran a red light and struck the side of the Kia. Pingrey, who was wearing a seatbelt, had some minor injuries, according to police.

“I can’t imagine what a person is going through in their life to run away from a scene like that. I’m praying for them, but ultimately, we just want someone to own it and be accountable for their actions,” Ryan Pingrey, Jordan’s husband, said.

On social media, Ryan Pingrey is asking for the public’s help identifying the other people involved in the crash. He shared photos of a Red Grand Prix. The vehicle was missing the front grill and had damage to the front. You can see the photos below.

Jordan said “everything changed” when she drove the intersection and was hit. She thought about her baby, knowing she’s at 38 weeks, and she braced herself with her hands as she unbuckled her seatbelt and then opened the door.

“As I crawled out of the vehicle, the person in the car that hit me actually drove away from the scene,” Jordan said. “I’ve never been in something like that. I’m very thankful I had my seatbelt on because I don’t know if I’d be standing here today.”

While she said she has some physical injuries from the seatbelts, but added more of the pain is on the emotional side.

“I just hope and pray they have a big enough heart to come forward and to own up to what they’ve put me and my family through,” Jordan said. “It’s something I’m going to have to live with the rest of my life. It’ll be something that I get over, but it’s something my and my child with have to deal with.”

Police can only confirm the other vehicle involved is a red car at this time. Investigators will be looking at possible surveillance video from a city bus from the area.

“My baby, my wife are safe. That’s all I can ask for,” Ryan said. “It could have been so much worse. But if I could just say something (to the unknown driver) — own up to your actions. I can’t imagine the things that you are wrestling with in your life.”

If you have any information about the crash, contact police.

Ryan said it’s unfortunate there’s not traffic cameras at the intersection, but he’s thankful Sioux Area Metro for providing some images of the car that fled the scene. He thanked SFPD for helping in the investigation and the community of Sioux Falls for sharing images of the car on social media.

Ryan’s post on Facebook has been shared more than 1,800 times.