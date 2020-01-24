SFFR says link between non-working detectors and fire fatalities

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — When a fire happens in Sioux Falls the city’s fire marshal Dean Lanier will likely be at the scene.

“By law we investigate all fire incidents in some shape or form,” Lanier said. “Generally, we are called out to every significant incident.”

If it’s a cooking fire, for example, Lanier and other staff may not be called to the scene. But whenever there is significant damage, a death or injury, investigators will be there.

From 2017 to 2019, there have been 23 fires in which a person was killed or injured, according to Sioux Falls Fire and Rescue. The city had three fire fatalities in 2019.

When such fires are investigated, there is often a common factor.

Mike Top of SFFR said in the past 11 years the majority of fatal fires were smoking related.

People “may fall asleep with a cigarette or smoking with oxygen (in vicinity),” Topp said of examples smoking related fire fatalities.

In incidents of fatalities and injuries, from minor to severe, smoke dectors played a role.

SFFR statistics show that in three cases of injury fires in 2017, the detector did not alert occupants. In four incidents, the smoke detector alerted occupants. The smoke detector’s status was unknown in two incidents and not listed in the death in mobile home.

In 2018, detectors alerted occupants in three injury fires. Two fatalities involved an airplane crash fire and an injury in vehicle fire in which a smoke detector was not applicable.

In 2019, a detector did not alert occupants in three injury fires. The detector alerted occupants in one injury fire. The detector’s status was unknown in one death and one minor injury fire. The detector’s status was not listed in a death in mobile home fire and an injury in the mobile home fire.

Although injury and fatal fires accounted for fewer than 20 fires in each of the past three years, SFFR said firefighters responded to more than 275 fires in each of the past three years. There were 367 fires in 2017, 312 in 2018 and 285 in 2019.

KELOLAND News has reported at least two home fires this month.

“It’s likely that more homes don’t have an operating (smoke) detector than do,” Lanier said.

That’s one reason why SFFR focuses on educating the public about the importance of having working smoke detectors in homes and buildings.

“A lot of people think if they have on the wall, they are working,” Lanier said. “That’s not true. They don’t last indefinitely.”

Smoke alarms are designed to last a maximum of 10 years, regardless of whether or not someone is regularly changing the batteries, Lanier said.