SF Washington hosts second ranked Brandon Valley on Saturday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Washington will look to get back into the win column as they host second ranked Brandon Valley on Saturday, at Howard Wood Field.

The Brandon Valley Lynx picked up a 41-21 win over Sioux Falls Lincoln last Friday. A late field goal gave the Lynx a three point halftime lead. From there, Brandon Valley outscored the Patriots 24-7 on their way to a week six win.

“We didn’t make a whole ton of adjustments, we just decided that they were going to take away the edge and our outside sweep play more,” Brandon Valley coach Chad Garrow said. “We decided that if they were going to focus on our edges so much, that we were going to run the ball down the middle and a play that we use a lot.”

Brandon Valley is now 4-1 and finds themselves second in class 11 ‘AAA’. Despite their success, coach Garrow knows his team can take another step.

“Just to try and win all three phases of the game. We won two phases of the game, for sure the other night and so we want to keep getting better at that,” Garrow said. “Ball control, we need to keep control of the ball as much as we can and keep teams playing from behind.”

The Lynx will now prepare to play Sioux Falls Washington on Saturday. The Warriors allowed five sacks in a loss to O’Gorman a week ago and Brandon Valley will look to get that same pressure on the quarterback.

“A lot of that, is to get a team down and make them one dimensional,” Garrow said. “If they’re playing from behind, it takes away from their run game a little bit and that’ll be key for us. Can we get a head start on them and make them one dimensional and then we can turn that pass rush loose and get after them.”

The key for Brandon Valley is to force the Warriors into some early mistakes.

“They’ve had some bad luck too. They’ve had some injuries and they’ve had situations where early in the game, they’ve had turnovers and gotten down and unless you can create some turnovers early and get them down, then the longer they stay in the game, the better they are,” Garrow said.

Much of the state has had their share of injuries, however the Washington Warriors will be down three starters on Saturday, including their left tackle, tight end and safety.

“Our kids have really been stepping up to the plate. It’s been next man up mentality, with whatever situation is going on,” Washington coach Ryan Evans said. Whether it be injuries or if it’s close contacts or something COVID-19 related anyway. We have had our share of injuries, but everybody in the state has. By this time, injuries are taking place on every team.”

Washington is scoring more than 20 points per contest, but the issue has been finding a consistent rhythm.

“We just need to string things together. It’s amazing once you get going and you get two or three first downs, then everyone’s confidence is up,” Evans said. “Our kids really feed off of what is going on during a game and we need to be mentally stronger and so, if we can prepare ourselves mentally, then those things should happen.”

The Warriors are now preparing to play second ranked Brandon Valley on Saturday and to do so, Washington will have to prepare for a tough and physical contest.

“We always talk about playing physical, but when you play Brandon Valley, it needs to be knocked up, that many more notches,” Evans said. “The Lynx play a physical ballgame on both sides of the football. They always have and they always will. Their staff does an amazing job and so we have really talked about how physical we need to play.”

Similar to coach Garrow, Washington’s coach Evans knows that the special teams battle will be important this weekend.

“Special teams is going to have to come in to play for us. We are going to have to win the special teams battle. It might be a little uphill right now, with (Luke) Behrens being out, and we have new guys coming in at punter and at kicker, but they are guys that are ready to play,” Evans said. “Special teams in a game like this will definitely play a factor.”

Washington will host second ranked Brandon Valley on Saturday at Howard Wood Field. Kick-off is set for 6 p.m. and you can watch the game on KELOLAND.com, as part of our high school football coverage.