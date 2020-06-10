SF Washington adjusts to new coach and new guidelines

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Washington hired Ryan Evans as their new head coach, following the departure of Chad Stadem.

Stadem left Washington to become the new activities director at the new Sioux Falls Jefferson High School.

Evans coached for McCook Central/Montrose before coming over to SF Washington.

“Coming to SF Washington has been an amazing experience and I’ve noticed what makes Washington so special,” Evans said. “The kids have a sense of pride and I see that in the classroom and even on the football field.”

Evans was the offensive assistant at Washington last season and now this season, the Warriors will have to adjust to a new coach and some new guidelines.

“To have a coaching change during a pandemic is not ideal, but we’ll social distance and stay safe,” Evans said. “On Monday, we get to move into phase one and work with our athletes again, in a safe manner.”

Washington will return athletes to the weight room on June 15. If their return plan goes correctly, Evans hopes for all athletes to return by mid-July.

“If we can abide by the school districts guidelines, then we can slowly get back to work. We don’t want to jeopardize anything,” Evans said. “We want to be able to go to school this fall and certainly participate in fall sports.”

Normally, Evans, his players and their parents have met to talk about the upcoming season, but not this year.

“I was able to meet with players and parents in a zoom call and that was out of the ordinary,” Evans said. “We have a lot of kids who are ready to get back to the grind, but we’ve got to be safe.”

Evans and the school understands they will need to work together to get the kids ready for the season.

“The school district’s vision is that we’re going to get these kids acclimated to working out again,” Evans said. “It’s going to be very intense for the 45 minutes we get them in the weight room.”

The Warriors reached the class 11’AAA’ state semifinals last season and they are prepared to get back to work this fall.