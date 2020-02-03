SF task force narrows middle school boundary options in work toward high school boundary options

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls School District’s Boundary Task Force has narrowed middle school boundary maps to two options to be used to develop additional high school enrollment boundary maps, said DeeAnn Konrad, the district’s community relations/community education coordinator.

The task force reviewed three options and a revised option at a Jan. 29 meeting. Konrad said the group favored using Option 1 revised and Option 3 to develop options for high school enrollment boundary maps. The other two middle school options haven’t been completely dismissed from consideration, she said.

The task force did review one high school boundary option on Jan. 29 with the intent that additional maps would be developed after the task force chose its favored middle school options, Konrad said. The highs school map reviewed on Jan. 29 is very preliminary.

The school district is developing new middle school and high school boundaries for the opening of Ben Reifel Middle School and Jefferson High School in the fall of 2021.

The middle school boundary options are called Option 1 revised and Option 3. Option 1 revised is a boundary map that was revised after a Jan. 20 task force meeting.

The Option 1 revised moves the Edison Middle School walk area back to Edison from McGovern Middle School. It also moves the Cherry Lake area back to Memorial Middle School. Students in the challenge center would be at Patrick Henry Middle School because Edison would have too many students, according to the map information.

Option 1 revised for middle school boundaries in the Sioux Falls School District. Sioux Falls School District map.

The option maps include a breakdown of economic status of students based on free and reduced lunch.

Konrad has said in a prior interview with KELOLAND News that about 50% of the entire school district qualifies for free and reduced lunches.

Schools that already have the largest percentage of students that qualify for free and reduced lunches would continue to do so with either of the two proposed middle school options.

Under revised Option 1, Ben Reifel’s percentage of free and reduced lunch would be 41%, Edison at 37%, George McGovern at 68%, Memorial at 22%, Patrick Henry at 49%, Whittier at 78%. The percentages are based on after specialty school allocation. The percentage of free and reduced lunch enrollment would increase from 27% to 49% at Patrick Henry, the largest increase in this plan. The percentage would decrease at McGovern from 78% to 68%. Other current percentages are: Edison, 34%, Memorial, 23% and Whittier, 71%.

The percentage of free and reduced lunch student population with Option 1 revised. Sioux Falls School District chart.



Middle school Option 3 was also discussed at the Jan. 29 meeting.

This is option 3 for middle school boundaries in the Sioux Falls School District. Sioux Falls School District map.



McGovern would have the largest reduction in free and reduced lunch students from 78% down to 54%. Edison would increase from 34% to 40%, Memorial would decrease from 23% to 19%, Patrick Henry would increase from 27% to 56% and Whittier would increase from 71% to 77%. The above new free and reduced enrollment percentages are percentages after specialty school allocation.

The break down of the free and reduced student population under Option 3. Sioux Falls School District chart.

The following charts show where elementary students would attend middle school under Option 1 revised and Option 3.

Option 1 revised attendance chart. Sioux Falls School District chart.

Option 3 attendance chart on where elementary school students will go to middle school. Sioux Falls School District chart.

The task force also reviewed a break down of the percentage of non-white students in each middle school under Option 1 revised and Option 3.

As with the free and reduced student population, middle schools that have a larger percentage of non-white students would continue to have that make up under either of the two middle school options.

This is a summary of the percentage of non-white students in all four versions of proposed middle school boundary options. The chart shows all four options but the task force has narrowed the options to Options 1 and Option 3 to be used for developing more high school boundary options. Sioux Falls School District Chart.

George McGovern’s non-white population is 63% and it would decrease to 58% under revised Option 1 and decrease to 46% with Option 3. Whittier’s non-white population is 68% and it would increase to 70% in revised Option 1 and 67% in Option 3.

Edison Middle School’s student population is 32% non-white. Under revised Option 1 it would increase to 38% and under Option 3, to 49%.

The next largest percentage change would be in Patrick Henry. The school’s student enrollment is 24% non-white and it would increase to 38% in revised Option 1 and 39% in Option 3.

The non-white population at Memorial is 20% and it would increase to 22% in revised Option 1 and 21% in Option 3.

Ben Reifel’s percentage of non-white students would be 37% under revised Option 1 and 40% under Option 3.

A break down of the ethnicity of the student population under Option 1 revised for middle school enrollment. Sioux Falls School District Chart.

A break down of ethnicity for student population under Option 3 for middle school enrollment. Sioux Falls School District Chart.

The first proposed boundary map for high school students changes the percentage of students who qualify for free and reduced lunches at Lincoln High School. The percentage increases from 32% to 46%. Percentages would stay about the same at New Technology, Roosevelt and Washington High Schools.

This is the first proposed boundary map for high school students in the Sioux Falls District. A school official said more boundary options will come in the future. Sioux Falls School District map.

Roosevelt would have the highest percentage of white students at 70% with Washington, the lowest at 52%.