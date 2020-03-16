SF schools hand out more than 1,200 free meals for students Monday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — More than 1,200 meals for students were handed out Monday in the Sioux Falls School District, said DeeAnn Konrad, the district’s director of community relations and community education.

The district canceled school Monday through Wednesday in a response to coronavirus. The school district had planned to be closed on Thursday and Friday for spring break.

The free meals included lunch and breakfast and were available to all district students. The district handed out 652 lunches and 636 breakfasts, Konrad said. The meals are grab and go style.

“We will continue to hand out breakfasts at the same time as lunches so students can be assured that there is something for them the next morning,” Konrad said in an email.

The district is providing the free meals at these schools:

Laura B. Anderson Elementary: 1600 N. Wayland Place

Hawthorne Elementary: 601 N. Spring Ave.

Hayward Elementary: 400 N. Valley View Road

Anne Sullivan Elementary: 3701 E. 3rd St.

Terry Redlin Elementary: 1721 E. Austin St.

Lowell Elementary: 710 W. 18th St.

The district asks that families only send healthy members to pick the food up. Meals are available from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for any child ages 1-18.

The schools were selected because they were the sites of the school’s summer meal program. Those schools qualify for meal reimbursements from the federal government because they are in income-eligible neighborhoods, Konrad said. That’s a key in receiving reimbursement.

Konrad said while the school sites qualified as income eligible for the summer meal program, she stressed the free meals are for all students.

Konrad has said in prior interviews with KELOLAND News that about 50% of the district’s qualify for free or reduced meals.

Superintendent Brian Maher said the school district has received an outpouring of support from private and nonprofit groups willing to help with the food insecurity issue while school is canceled.

During a news conference on Monday with city officials, Maher said he’s not sure students will be able to return to school Monday. If the cancellation of classes continues into next week, the district will be handing out free lunches and breakfasts, Maher said.