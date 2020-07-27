SF school district survey shows support for face coverings

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A majority of parents said face coverings should at least be strongly recommended if students return to Sioux Falls School District buildings this fall, according to those who responded to recent school district survey. Whether not they are required, 60% of parents said their student plans to wear a face covering regularly.

The survey said 51% of parents said face coverings should be required and 48% said face coverings should be strongly recommended.

Respondents were clearly more in favor of sending their children back to the school buildings this fall. The survey said 71% planned to send their children back to the physical building. Only 6.13% said they did not plan to send children back to school.

A portion of parents, 22.8% were unsure if their child will return to school.

Parents who are not sure if they will send their children back to school wanted more information on the district’s virtual academy, the survey said. Twenty-nine percent of the parents said they were considering the virtual academy.

Parents who were not sure if they will send their children back to school also wanted information on safety protocols. Respondents also indicated that the level of COVID-19 cases on the community will also influence their decision.

Although parents wanted more information about the virtual academy, some parents have already decided to use the virtual academy.

Eight percent of the parents said they were planning to send their children to the virtual academy.

While a majority of parents said their student plans to regularly wear a face covering, the 35% who said the student may not wear one because it’s personal choice. The survey said 3.25% of respondents said a child may not wear a mask for medical reasons.

The Sioux Falls School District had at least 24,000 students in the fall of 2019.

Most school district staff (84%) who responded to the survey said they plan to return to work without accommodation. A majority of staff members (81%) said they have a face covering and plan to wear it regularly.

More than 90% of staff said a face covering should be required or strongly recommended with 63% wanting a requirement and 36% supporting a strong recommendation.

The district has about 3,400 staff members and about 1,300 of them are hourly workers. As of July 22, the district had received 2,530 staff responses.

