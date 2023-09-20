SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) –Sioux Falls residents need a plan of attack for emerald ash borer, city forestry specialist Bryan Peterson said in a Wednesday news briefing.

Residents need a “response plan for their own private property,” Peterson said. “The time to act is now as (emerald ash borer) spreads across Sioux Falls.”

Since it’s after Labor Day, residents can safely move ash wood again.

Labor Day also prompts the opening of the city’s two outdoor disposal sites are open for tree wood and yard waste. The sites reduce landfill debris and even help feed deer that live on city property.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Emerald ash borer (EAB) is an insect that can infest all species of North American ash trees and destroys them.

Peterson recommended residents make a five-year plan for ash trees on their property.

Residents can treat their trees or remove them, he said. “It can cost upward to $1,000 to $2,000,” to remove trees, Peterson said.

Peterson said treatment of ash trees for EAB has been successful but it depends on several factors.

“The science behind the treatment is up to 98% success rate,” he said.

The success rate does depend on “any given ash tree,” when the treatment was applied, the condition of the tree and other factors, Peterson said.

Bryan Peterson holds an ash tree branch.

“The city has not treated any trees,” Peterson said. Ash trees account for 41% of the trees on city property. The tree make-up in a city needs to be much more diverse so it makes more sense to remove infested ash trees and replace them with other varieties/species of trees.

“There are a lot of great trees available to plant,” Peterson said.

Nurseries and similar have ideas and information about what trees can replace ash trees, Peterson said. The city has used such sources.

The first step for residents is to identify ash trees on their property. Ash trees have opposite branches and compound leaves, he said.

EAB was first identified in 2002 in Michigan. Infestations have been reported in 36 states and the District of Columbia, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Outdoor disposal sites open

The outdoor disposals sites are behind Taco Bell on North Lyons Street on west side, which is just off 12th Street and on the west side, on Chambers Street, off Cliff Avenue, near the household hazardous waste facility. Only residents can use the sites, no commercial use is allowed.

The sites along with the regular compost site at the landfill divert 5,000 tons of debris from the landfill each year, said Josh Peterson, the city’s environmental services manager.

The sites have two separate disposal piles: one for tree branches, tree wood waste and the other for yard waste.

“Don’t bring in stumps or household trash,” said Josh Peterson.

Leaves and similar debris need to be removed from plastic bags or containers. Also, pumpkins must be placed in roll off dumpsters at each site, Josh Peterson said.

“Wood waste is ground up and sold for fuel. Yard waste is composted at the landfill,” Josh Peterson said. The compost is available free for city residents to use, he said.

“We don’t compost pumpkins,” Josh Peterson said. The pumpkins are fed to a herd of deer that live at the landfill, he said.

The sites are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.