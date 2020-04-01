SF residents don’t appear to be using more water to wash their hands; official warns residents to not use toilet as a trash can

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Water usage in Sioux Falls doesn’t appear to have increased because of the recommendation to wash hands to prevent the spread of COVID-19, but that could change, said Mark Cotter, the director of the city’s public works.

“From what we are seeing so far, water usage is pretty consistent from what we saw (before COVID-19),” Cotter said on March 31.

Cotter said the water department checked recent numbers and back to Dec. 2 to identify any trends or significant increases in water since the city became in the thick of COVID-19 earlier this month.

“I think the jury is still a little bit out,” Cotter said of the impact of hand washing on water usage in the city. A check in a week or so may show spikes.

A Sioux Falls resident uses about 101.6 gallons of water per day. That’s the per capita usage for 2019 based on a population of 187,200, according to the city’s public works department.

The average daily consumption of water in the city is 18,830,000 gallons. The water pumped and from the Lewis and Clark water system totaled 6,871,327,000 gallons in 2019, according to the city’s public works department.

So, based on water usage, it’s unclear if Sioux Falls residents are following Center for Disease Control recommendations about hand washing. But, Cotter said, one trend was identified.

While increased hand washing may be a mystery, it appears people aren’t showering as much in the morning.

On a typical day, there will be spike in the city’s water system during the morning as people get ready for work and students get ready for school, Cotter said.

“We’re not seeing that spike in the morning…,” Cotter said. That would reflect that school buildings are closed and more people are working from home.

“Daily routines are changing,” Cotter said.

Although COVID-19 is changing daily routines one routine residents shouldn’t develop is tossing cleaning wipes and other materials in the toilet, Cotter said.

Cotter likes the Environmental Protection Agency’s advice which says “Toilets are not trash cans.”

This is a list of some of the items not to be flushed down the toilet. For the complete list, see the Sioux Falls Public Works website.

A cleaning wipe, even if the label says its flushable, shouldn’t be flushed down the toilet, Cotter said.

Toilet paper starts to break down in 10 to 15 seconds but items like cleaning wipes and paper towels don’t break down quickly or easily, Cotter said.

The city’s sanitary sewer system functions with gravity and lift stations. When a resident flushes the toilet or other water such as laundry, flows from a residential line to city sewer line.

Each resident in Sioux Falls produces 68.5 gallons of billed wastewater flow per day, based on 2019 per capita figures for a population of 187,200, according to the city’s wastewater department.

Cleaning wipes flushed in one home in the neighborhood could end up clogging the sewer line down the street which can cause sewer water to back up in a neighbor’s home.

“It doesn’t take much…and it starts to build up and we’ve got a clog,” Cotter said.

The city’s wastewater plant treats an average of 23.2 million gallons of wastewater per day. The city treated 8,481,000,000 gallons of wastewater in 2019, according to the city’s wastewater department.

If a resident notices their sanitary sewer is running slowly or not well, such as when they flush the toilet, they should report it to the city’s public works department, Cotter said.

The city can investigate and jet-clean the line if necessary, he said.

So far, clogs haven’t increased but Cotter said if people run out of toilet paper and use other items such as paper towels, clogs could increase.

The public works has posted a list of items not to flush down the toilet on its website.