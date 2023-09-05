This is the audience at the beginning of the 3 p.m. council informational meeting today. A presentation on the Delbridge museum will be given.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A presentation about the Delbridge Museum of Natural History at the Great Plains Zoo for the Sioux Falls City Council is set for today’s council informational meeting.

Although the council chamber is not full, there are a number of individuals in the audience. Public comment will be taken after the presentation on Delbridge.

Council member Marshall Selberg said the start of the informational meeting was moved to 3 p.m. to accommodate the interest in the Delbridge museum presentation. Informational meetings usually start at 4 p.m.

GPZ and city officials announced on Aug. 17 the Delbridge museum which includes at least 150 taxidermy specimens from several continents had closed. Officials cited lab results that showed levels of arsenic in the specimens as the major reason for closing the museum. Officials said while there was no immediate safety concern the museum was closed as a precautionary measure. About 80% of the specimens tested positive for arsenic.

City attorney Dave Pfeifle said in an Aug. 29 news conference there is no determination that exists for a safe level of arsenic.

Arsenic was a common chemical used in taxidermy before 1980. Arsenic is classified as a carcinogen with links to cancer.

The closure has caused significant public discussion including comments from some city council members who question the closure.

The council would need to declare the specimens and surplus and they would be decommissioned.

Mayor Paul TenHaken chastised city council members who he said added to the misinformation about the specimens.

City council member Pat Starr said in an Aug. 24 story with KELOLAND News that the specimens should not be thrown in the dump.

TenHaken said on Aug. 29 the specimens would not be “treated like a Papa John’s pizza box,” TenHaken said. Information about using a landfill is not true, he said.

The decommission process would include input from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Agency. There are endangered and threatened species among the specimens.