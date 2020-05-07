SF city parks could open to organized sports by June

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The city of Sioux Falls reopened parks and businesses in late April to the public, but there were some restrictions.

The city continued to encourage and promote social distancing while the public used the parks.

Organized sports practices or games were also not allowed, yet, in Sioux Falls.

On Tuesday, the city held a user group conference call with sports organizations in the city.

Sioux Empire Baseball Association Executive Director Chad Barman was on Tuesday’s call.

“At this time, the city will make a decision on May 29 regarding the status of organized activities at the city parks,” Barman said.

The city told the organizations that should the decision be to allow organized sports, they could start immediately with no waiting period.

“We are moving forward on the assumption that the answer on May 29 will be a yes and we will then begin programming on June 1,” Barman said. “Obviously we kind of have no choice but to operate in that manner since it would be literally impossible to get everything situated between May 29 and a June 1 start.”

Dakota Alliance Soccer

SEBA isn’t the only sports organization that has some activities planned for this summer.

The Dakota Alliance Soccer Club is preparing for a COVID-19 influenced summer. Normally, the club has a summer full of recreational soccer, but not this year.

The COVID-19 pandemic has made it tough for the club to play their contact sport.

“Since the coronavirus is spread easiest through contact between people,” Dakota Alliance Director of Soccer Operations Frank Gurnick said. “With soccer being considered a contact sport, we know there is some risk, so we are putting our player’s safety first.”

The club is still looking to find a way to keep kids active this summer, while keeping a safe distance.

“We are still planning on the Daniel Ohayon Tournament in July (which was moved from late May),” Gurnick said. “We will also have pop and play activities all around Sioux Falls. We just need to hear about the restrictions that might be in place from the city.”

Sioux Falls will base their decision on the COVID-19 situation in the city on May 29.