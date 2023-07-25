SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — When there’s severe weather in the forecast, the Storm Prediction Center lists marginal, slight, enhanced, moderate and high levels for severe thunderstorms.

When severe weather and thunderstorms are in the forecast, keep in mind gust fronts. In 2022, gust fronts came with derecho storms and thunderstorms alike. Gust fronts can cause problems before a storm even hits and they are the reason it is important to pay attention to advanced warnings when storms have developed nearby.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

A gust front is also known as an outflow boundary, which causes problems before a storm even reaches a certain area.

“Cooler air via a thunderstorm’s downdraft hits the ground and begins to spread outward from the cell. As it does, it helps lift warmer air aloft creating a visual feature called a shelf cloud or a roll cloud,” KELOLAND meteorologist Adam Rutt said. “These gust fronts can extend several miles ahead of its parent storm and outrun it by a decent extent.”

Those gusts caused problems during derechos in 2022, including the May 12, 2022, derecho that killed two people.

The features of gust fronts can even be seen on radar as you can see in the photo below from a storm in 2021.

The thin green line is a gust front being picked up on radar. If the two fronts cross paths, they can initiate new thunderstorms along the way.

This means, sometimes, gust fronts can precede the actual thunderstorm line by several miles, which can catch people off-guard as intense winds arrive before the actual storm itself.

What is a severe storm? What is a significant severe storm?

The Storm Prediction Center says severe storms contain wind gusts of 58 mph, hail at least one inch in diameter and the possibility of a tornado.

A significant severe storm will have wind gusts of at least 75 mph, hail at least two inches in diameter and a tornado of at least EF-2 rating.