Seven Legion baseball games to stream on KELOLAND.com in June

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The high school baseball season came to a close on Tuesday, June 1. Nine high school games were streamed over the course of a month and a half, with thousands of fans tuning into KELOLAND.com.

With the turn of the calendar from May to June, the baseball season changes from high school to legion, but our coverage of baseball will stick around!

Seven South Dakota Legion baseball games will be streamed over the next 22 days and you can see which game will stream when below:

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 9 – SIOUX FALLS EAST @ BRANDON VALLEY – 5:00 P.M.

The first legion livestream game of the 2021 season will feature Sioux Falls East vs. Brandon Valley.

The Lynx are coming off of a class ‘A’ high school baseball state tournament appearance, while Sioux Falls East has several players who played for Sioux Falls high school teams that reached the state tournament.

Whenever we make a trip to Brandon, that also means an opportunity to see their top of the line facilty.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 16 – HARRISBURG @ SIOUX FALLS EAST – 5:00 P.M.

The second game of the legion season will feature another talented match-up as the class ‘A’ high school baseball champions, Harrisburg, will face Sioux Falls East.

The Tigers are coming off a dominant season in high school baseball and they’ll look to build off of that in the legion season.

Both teams will be playing this game ahead of the Dakota Classic Baseball Tournament which begins on June 18.

FRIDAY, JUNE 18 – SIOUX FALLS EAST VS. BERESFORD – 11:00 A.M.

The third KELOLAND.com Game of the Week in June will feature a cross class clash as class ‘A’ Sioux Falls East meets class ‘B’ Beresford in the Dakota Classic.

The two teams will play at Harmodon Park in the Sioux Falls East Pool of the a forty team tournament.

Both teams will be playing in their first game of the tournament, with a lot more action coming their way on Friday and Saturday, June 18 and 19.

MONDAY, JUNE 21 – TO BE ANNOUNCED

There will be a game streamed on Monday, June 21, but the official game has not yet been determined. Stay tuned for an update on the game on Monday, June 21.

TUESDAY, JUNE 22 – HARRISBURG @ SIOUX FALLS WEST – 5:00 P.M.

The fifth game of the week in June will feature another class ‘A’ legion battle between Harrisburg and Sioux Falls West.

This game will be yet another opportunity to see the class ‘A’ high school baseball champions play a talented opponent, in Post 15 West.

The game will be played at Harmodon Park.

TUESDAY, JUNE 29 – CANOVA @ DELL RAPIDS – 7:00 P.M.

The sixth game of the week will feature the first all class ‘B’ contest as Canova travels to Dell Rapids.

Tuesday’s game will be the first time that the Dell Rapids team will be featured on KELOLAND.com, since claiming the 2021 class ‘B’ high school baseball state championship.

Rickeman Field is home to Dell Rapids baseball and it offers a unique angle that may be featured on the June 29.

Rickeman Field – Dell Rapids

A centerfield pressbox allows KELOLAND to shoot from behind the field, giving viewers a unique view.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 30 – ABERDEEN @ SIOUX FALLS WEST – 1:00 P.M.

The seventh and final game to stream on KELOLAND.com in the month of June will feature a day game between Aberdeen and Sioux Falls West.

The game will be part of a double header at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., but only the first game will be featured on KELOLAND.com.

It will be the first time that the Aberdeen Smitty’s legion baseball team will be on the Game of the Week.

*All of the games are subject to change for various reasons.

All of the KELOLAND.com livestream games will stream on the Game of the Week page. Play-by-play will be provided by KELOLAND.com’s Grant Sweeter.