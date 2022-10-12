RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A settlement has been reached in a lawsuit against the federal government on behalf of eight victims of Dr. Stanley Patrick Weber, a pedophile who worked for the Indian Health Service for more than 20 years.

The settlement, which has not yet been finalized, was reported on Wednesday by the Wall Street Journal. The terms of that settlement, which will need to be approved by a senior Department of Justice official, are that the government will pay between $1.5 – 2 million to each of the eight victims of Weber, settling claims that the IHS ignored or tolerated his abuse.

The total sum of the settlement would amount to around $14.5 million. But according to Dr. Mark Butterbrodt, a semi-retired physician who worked for IHS in Pine Ridge at the same time as Weber, this settlement is about more than just the money.

“I think it validates the victims and the families,” Butterbrodt said in an interview with KELOLAND News. “It validates the efforts of those of us who tried for years to get rid of this predator.”

Butterbrodt was suspicious of Weber from the moment they met, and attempted to have his IHS clinical privileges revoked. Ultimately, Butterbrodt was transferred, and Weber was promoted.

It is clear in talking with Butterbrodt that this experience with Weber, and his handling by the IHS, has left an impact on his view of the organization.

“It’s hard duty,” said Butterbrodt of an IHS posting in places like Pine Ridge. “It’s not the kind of thing that a lot of people want to do. The hours are long, the reservations are somewhat remote; the work is daunting.”

This is an issue because, according to Butterbrodt, finding competent physicians to staff IHS clinics can be a challenge. That challenge may be why Weber’s behavior was overlooked and excused for so long.

“[Weber] was basically raping Native American boys in his exam room in the Indian Health Service facility at Pine Ridge and in Montana,” Butterbrodt said bitterly. “You think, well my gosh, how could they have been so blind.”

Butterbrodt condemns the IHS as an organization, saying it is to their discredit that they allowed Weber to prey on young boys through their practice. “They showed their unfitness for the positions they held in the Indian Health Service — there wasn’t anything hard to figure out about what Weber was doing.”

To be clear, Butterbrodt is not casting blame on all IHS employees. “We’ve got a very capable medical doctor in Dr. Sarah Jumping Eagle at Pine Ridge,” he said. “How long she’ll last is anybody’s guess though.” Butterbrodt says there is a pervasive climate of mediocrity within the IHS.

“What I’d really like to see is for all my Native American friends and relatives to get the kind of good medical care that I’ve become accustomed to as a non-native. I don’t think that’s gonna happen under the auspices of the Indian Health Service,” Butterbrodt said.

To date, there is not a full account of the number of boys that Weber victimized in his more than 20 years with IHS in Montana and South Dakota. While $14.5 million may seem an arbitrary amount when compared to the trauma inflicted upon the victims, Butterbrodt says it makes a statement.

“The settlement is a validation of the fact that the lives of these young boys were worth fighting for, and that the people in Indian Health Service, who turned their back on them and ignored them and put their careers before the welfare of these boys, should be held accountable — there should be consequences for when you’re paid a good salary and you’re given this kind of trust and you fail,” Butterbrodt said.