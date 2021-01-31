Setting up an Individualized Education Program: What parents need to know

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An Individualized Education Program, or IEP, is a written document that lays out the educational path forward for a student who is eligible for special education.

These plans are put together by a team who works with the student and their family on a case-by-case basis.

We spoke with Superintendent Terry Nebelsick and Special Services Director Ralyna Schilling of the Huron School District, who helped walk us through what parents need to know.

According to Schilling, the process for creating an IEP begins with a referral, which can come from parents, doctors or school officials. Once this referral is made, the process begins to determine whether a child is eligible for an IEP.

Once eligibility is determined, a team is gathered, comprising of school faculty, parents/guardians, the child and any relevant service providers, such as doctors or therapists. This team works together to draw up the IEP, which Schilling says serves two purposes: to set reasonable goals for the child’s education and to state the services that the school is providing.

These services come in the form of adjustments to learning that fall into two categories: modifications and accommodations. For a look at the differences between accommodations and modifications, click here.

The entire process of building an IEP, from referral to signing, generally takes six to eight weeks according to Schilling, who also tells us that parents always have the right to request additional meetings to discuss, change or amend their child’s IEP.

Throughout the discussion, Nebelsick displayed his passion for helping all students successfully navigate the education system along with his firm belief that the completion of an IEP should result in a diploma upon graduation.

Unfortunately, this is not always the case. Under federal guidelines, if a modification is given in the course of completing an IEP, a student will not receive a diploma, but will instead graduate with a certificate of completion, a fact that was stressed by both Nebelsick and Schilling.

While Schilling points out that a lack of a diploma is not necessarily a barrier to a student seeking post-secondary education, as passing an entrance exam can bypass that, it could be a roadblock to employment following graduation.

Changes to federal graduation requirements are currently in the process of being implemented, and both Nebelsick and Schilling made it clear that the regulations regarding these issues are not black and white.

However, just because a child has received a course modification, this does not permanently disqualify them from receiving a diploma. While a student completing an IEP is under the age of 21, they can retake courses, giving them another chance to complete them without modification.

When asked what message Schilling would like to leave with parents completing this process, her answer made clear her goals.

“We are all on the same team,” she said. “The child’s team.”