Senior Duo leads Sioux Falls Lincoln girls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Lincoln Patriots had a rough start to the season as they started an even 2-2. Since then, the Patriots have won 11 of their last 13 games including an important 6-point win over third ranked Harrisburg on Tuesday night.

“It’s a great win for us, I mean it’s important for us just to get this one, obviously for playoff seeding’s and it’s definitely important for us as far as confidence going into the rest of the season. Harrisburg has been undefeated a vast majority of the year. They have great athletes and they are a great basketball program and for us to get this win at home was very important to us,” LHS head coach Matt Daly said.

The Patriots now have one of the best records in the state as they sit at 13-4. Much of that success can be credited to the talented Senior duo in Morgan Hansen and Emma Osmundson.

“They feed off each other, they have been such a great combo over the last three years and the defensive stops they get and turn into transition and how they find each other in transition and how they finish really well, but they trust each other and that’s the biggest thing. They love playing with each there and they are both so athletic and they are both so coach able,” Daly said.

Osmundson is a Senior guard for the Patriots who is coming off yet another great performance as she finished with 19 points in their win over Harrisburg.

“Oh it’s awesome, since sophomore year, since I didn’t get to play with her freshman year, but ever since sophomore year, we’re both that wing spot and so we work hand and hand in what we need to do and we can switch positions too. If she has a mismatch, she’ll go in the post or I’ll go in the post and she runs well so I can pass to her,” Morgan Hansen said.

Hansen has proven to be one of the top players in the entire state of South Dakota. The future USD Coyote had a successful game against Harrisburg as well as Hansen finished with a game high 25 points.

“She’s been great! It’s really fun playing with her and this is my third year playing with her and I think we work together really well. She’ll definitely step up when we need some points and get us big baskets and big rebounds even. She’s a great player, she can hit a three and she has great passes too. She’s a great all around player and I love playing with her,” Emma Osmundson said.

“With her athleticism and her length and her ability to score from different places, she can always get you out of a rut either with the three ball or just taking shots given to her from 15 feet,” Daly said.

Lincoln has three games left including a trip to Harrisburg on February 27, but Daly knows that the best is yet to come for the Patriots.

“I don’t feel like we’ve peaked quite yet. There are still a couple players right now that their jump shots haven’t quite yet come around and I think that they’re going to come around at the right time. I think defensively, we’ve been hanging out hat on the defensive side of the things. I’m happy with the defensive side of things, but we have to come every night and we have to play smart basketball,” Daly said.

The Patriots will travel to Aberdeen on Friday for a 7:00 tip-off against the Golden Eagles.