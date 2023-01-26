PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — One day after having her committee assignments taken away, a member of the South Dakota Senate had her voting privileges in that chamber removed.

A motion to strip Republican Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller of her voting powers was approved by more than two-thirds of the Senate Thursday afternoon. It does not remove her from office.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The motion to strip Frye-Mueller of Senate voting powers passed 27-6 with 2 excused.

Frye-Mueller spoke against the motion and said she doesn’t know what has been said against her and she has a right to defend herself.

Republican Sen. Tom Pischke also called for more due process. He said it was a “he-said, she-said situation.”

Lt. Governor Larry Rhoden said the cart was moving before the horse. He ruled the motion out-of-order, but Republican Sen. Lee Schoenbeck challenged the ruling of the chair and had a majority of support.

Schoenbeck said the authority to strip Frye-Mueller of her voting rights came in rules explained by the LRC. He said the rules allow for the Senate to protect the “decorum of the body.”

He said it’s what any employer would do if facing these issues and called it a suspension.

A select committee will investigate the conduct of Fyre-Mueller and her voting rights as a State Senator will be suspended pending the outcome of the investigation.

Republican Sen. Casey Crabtree said during the weekly leadership news conference there is a personnel issue in the Senate and lawmakers won’t share details until they can.

“No different than what you would do in handling your business,” Crabtree said.

Frye-Mueller saw her committee assignments taken away Wednesday afternoon. She served on the Senate Local Government and Senate Health and Human Services committees.