Senate votes not to convict Trump on first article of impeachment, Romney breaks from GOP

President Donald Trump enters the House floor where he will give his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress in the House Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON (KELO) — The United States Senate didn’t reach the two-thirds threshold on the first article of impeachment, a second roll-call vote is underway for the other article, which is expected to have a similar result.

Democrats voted along party lines.

In this image from video, Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, speaks on the Senate floor about the impeachment trial against President Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. The Senate will vote on the Articles of Impeachment on Wednesday afternoon. (Senate Television via AP)

The lone Republican Senator to vote to convict was Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah).

South Dakota’s Sen. John Thune (R-SD), a member of Republican leadership voted against the first article of impeachment, as did Sen. Mike Rounds (R-SD).

In this Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2020 photo, Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, center, flanked by Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., left, and Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., walks on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

This is a developing story.