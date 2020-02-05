Senate votes not to convict Trump on first article of impeachment, Romney breaks from GOP

WASHINGTON (KELO) — The United States Senate didn’t reach the two-thirds threshold on the first article of impeachment, a second roll-call vote is underway for the other article, which is expected to have a similar result.
Democrats voted along party lines.
The lone Republican Senator to vote to convict was Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah).
South Dakota’s Sen. John Thune (R-SD), a member of Republican leadership voted against the first article of impeachment, as did Sen. Mike Rounds (R-SD).
