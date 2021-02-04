Senate votes 25-7 not to discuss a statewide mask mandate

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Further discussion on a statewide mask mandate has been halted by the South Dakota Senate.

One day after Senate Bill 125 passed the Senate Health and Human Services Committee without recommendation, the full Senate voted 25-7 to stop the bill from being put on the calendar to be discussed on Monday, February 8th. Three excused Senators did not vote on the measure and only four Republican Senators joined the three Democratic Senators in support of discussing the bill.

Before the vote was taken, Sen. President Pro Tempore Lee Schoenbeck (R-Watertown) said the Senate doesn’t do “counseling” on bills. It only takes up bills that have a chance of passing, he said.

On Thursday, Sen. Reynold Nesiba (D-Sioux Falls) who proposed SB 125 told KELOLAND News the South Dakota Republican Party stopped the bill from making it onto the calendar.

“This is the most important issue we have going on in South Dakota right now,” Nesiba said. “I think it deserves a full hearing and a full rigorous debate on the Senate floor.”

Nesiba said the debate would raise awareness for public health and added Senators could then vote in favor or against the bill.

The bill would have required “the wearing of face coverings in the state under certain conditions” until April 30. It did not apply to churches and had no penalty for non compliance.

Avera Health, Sanford Health, the South Dakota State Medical Association, South Dakota Nursing Association and other healthcare organizations spoke in favor of SB 125 on Wednesday.

Notably the South Dakota Department of Health did not speak in favor or against the bill when it was in committee but later announced it did not support SB 125 during a media briefing.

Nesiba said he believed SB 125 was consistent with Department of Health policy and DOH guidelines on COVID-19. He added he was happy with the healthy discussion about a statewide mask mandate on Wednesday.

“There was a long list of proponents and no opponents,” Nesiba said, adding he was surprised there was no opposition testimony on Wednesday.