PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Suspended Republican Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller filed a lawsuit just minutes before the Senate is set to meet.

The lawsuit is filed against President Pro Tempore Lee Schoenbeck and alleges that Frye-Mueller’s suspension violated the 2023 approved Rules of the Senate.

Frye-Mueller, who is being represented by former lawmaker Steven Haugaard, states that the “chilling effect and actual denial” of Frye-Mueller’s protected speech and other constitutional rights are causing “irreversible damage to her and her constituents.”

You can read the full complaint and affidavit here.

With Monday’s session gaveled in, Sen. Schoenbeck has moved to amend the permanent rules which wass seconded by another lawmaker.

The proposed amendments are to address a personnel matter, no different than any other employer in South Dakota matter, Schoenbeck added. This includes electronic communications.

Senator Pischke is urging the Senate to vote no to the rules proposed by Schoenbeck.

“Now all of a sudden the rules aren’t good enough,” Pischke said. “This is: change the rules in the middle of the game.”

By a vote of 27-7, the motion to amend the rules was passed by the Senate.

The inciting incident

Last week Frye-Mueller was stripped of her committee assignments and her voting rights following an altercation with a Legislative Research Council staff member. The conversation allegedly centered around childhood vaccines and breastfeeding.

Friday, a Senate Select Committee comprised of Republicans David Wheeler, Jim Bolin, Sydney Davis, Helene Duhamel, Brent Hoffman, Tim Reed, Dean Wink as well as Democrats Red Dawn Foster and Liz Larson was announced. The committee will make a full report to the Senate by the end of this week.

Saturday, the suspended senator held a press conference in Rapid City for the first time since the incident.

“…This does not condone the extreme egregious actions that the South Dakota State Senate has taken against me and disenfranchising the great people of District 30 and their right to representation in the Senate,” Frye-Mueller said.