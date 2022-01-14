UPDATE: Amendment brought for Gov. Noem’s women’s sports bill to ban transgender girls

UPDATED: 10:37 a.m.

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The debate on “fairness in women’s sports” and banning transgender girls from playing girls sports in South Dakota starts in a Senate committee Friday morning.

Senate Bill 46, Republican Governor Kristi Noem’s bill on the topic, is the lone item on the Senate State Affairs Committee’s agenda. The committee is chaired by Gary Cammack (R-Union Center). The nine-member committee has eight Republicans and one Democrat.

10:30 a.m.

Sen. Cammack said there’ll be proponent and opponent testimony on SB 46 of 30 minutes for each side.

The first proponent testimony comes from Gregory Brown, a professor of Exercise Science at the University of Nebraska-Kearney. He said his testimony is his opinions and not the stance of the school he works at. Brown said boys and men run 15% to 20% than girls and women after age 11.

Brown said science doesn’t support the effects of puberty blocking or hormone therapy. He said SB 46 allows girls and women to compete on a level playing field.

Matt Sharp with the Alliance Defending Freedom told the committee about transgender women winning NCAA college events.

Jett Jonelis with the South Dakota ACLU is testifying against SB 46. Jonelis cited sports bans legislation in Idaho and West Virginia that have failed in court challenges. Jonelis said SB 46 puts South Dakota at risk of millions of dollars of education funding for a problem that doesn’t exist.

Dr. Dan Swartos, Executive Director with the South Dakota High School Activities Association, said the SDHSAA policy follows Department of Justice guidance to protect Title XI. He said the policy, in place since 2013 has been adjusted but remains supported by all 130+ schools enrolled in the SDHSAA.

Swartos said there’s been one application that has been denied and only one approved instance for a transgender girl to participate. Swartos said he supports the amendment to provide financial coverage to the state and he would like the SDHSAA added for financial coverage for any future lawsuits.

Dr. Wade Pogany with the Associated School Boards of South Dakota said he doesn’t want schools to be harmed by SB 46. He asked lawmakers to not put schools at risk with SB 46.

Rob Monson with the School Administrators said school administrators have dealt with the issue of transgender youth well before the South Dakota legislature took up the topic. He said school administrators support the current SDHSAA policy.

A South Dakota parent giving testimony said SB 46 would directly hurt her daughter.

Diana Miller, a lobbyist for large school districts in South Dakota, said she wants to focus on the issue of transgender girls in S.D. She said in 2016 there were two bills on the issue, two in 2019 and one in 2021. She said the country is stronger because of inclusion.

Miller said the legislature shouldn’t pass bills for problems that don’t exist. She said the amendment is absolutely necessary because lawsuits will come against the state.

10:10 a.m.

Rachel Oglesby, senior policy advisor, for Noem is presenting the bill. She said girls deserve to compete on equal playing fields. Oglesby said Noem has fought to protect “fairness in women’s sports” since 2018 and cited Noem’s coalition on “Defend Title XI Now.”

10 a.m.

Sen. Mary Duvall (R-Pierre) has a proposed amendment changing the word “athletes” to “students throughout the bill and adding a section that the state will “assume financial responsibility for any other expense related to the lawsuit or complaint and incurred by an accredited school.”

9:55 a.m.

Noem’s draft bill titled ‘Protecting Fairness in Women’s Sports’ is similar to one from the 2021 legislative session that in the end did not receive her approval. The main idea for this draft bill is that only athletes listed as female on their birth certificate can participate on women’s sports teams. It would impact athletes from kindergarten through college.

Opponents of the bill say it’s harmful to the state’s transgender youth because it would exclude transgender girls from playing with girls.The South Dakota High School Activities Association already has a policy in place that allows students to participate in activities consistent with their gender identity.

A health care professional’s endorsement is required. The policy handles every transgender athlete sitution on a case-by-case basis. There’s only been one instance where a transgender girl particiapted in a state-sancitoned girls sport.