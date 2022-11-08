SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Joel Koskan, the 44-year-old Republican Senate candidate from Wood, South Dakota will face no prison time for child abuse charges stemming from accusations of sexual abuse under a recently proposed plea deal.

According to the court document, signed Sept. 9, 2022, Koskan will plead guilty to a charge of Exposing a Minor to Foreseeable Harm, a class 4 felony with a max sentence of 10 years in prison and a $20,000. However, that prison sentence will be suspended in its entirety.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Instead, Koskan will:

Reimburse the State for costs associated with the investigation and prosecution of his case.

Remain on good behavior and obey all federal, state, local, and municipal laws prior to sentencing.

Complete a psycho-sexual assessment and follow through with completing all recommendations.

Pay for his victim to attend individual therapy with a licensed therapist of her own choosing.

Continue to support the victim in the same or similar manner he did before any allegations in were made, which will include: Paying for the victims study, including any tuition, fees, books, and room/board at an accredited academic institution until she graduates or turns 22. Guarantee continued use of the vehicle he provided to her by signing over the title. Continue to provide health, vision and dental insurance to her until she graduates or turns 22.

Have no contact with the victim.

In exchange for his guilty plea, the document says prosecutors can’t file any other charges against him in the case. While Koskan wasn’t charged until this month, the plea deal says it was signed in September.

A judge still needs to approve the agreement.

According to documents previously obtained, Koskan was accused of exposing a victim to sexual grooming behaviors, with a probable cause statement saying that “probable cause exists to show” that Koskan committed rape, sexual contact with a child under the age of 16 and aggravated incest.

Koskan is running against Democrat opponent Shawn Bordeaux in District 26. The period for withdrawal from the Nov. 8 election ballot was no later than the first Tuesday in August at 5 p.m. before the election, per state law.

Koskan lost to Sen. Troy Heinert (D-Mission) in the 2020 election, 4,416-3,941, and in the 2018 election, 3,896-3,450. His father, John Koskan, a Wood Republican, served 16 years in the South Dakota Legislature. Heinert is term-limited out.