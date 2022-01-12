Sen. Nesiba tests positive for COVID-19, calls for more protocols during session

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – It’s nearly deja vu for Reynold Nesiba.

The Democratic Senator from Sioux Falls wasn’t feeling well for the second morning in a row and took an at-home COVID-19 test that showed he was positive. Nesiba said he also took an at-home test Tuesday morning that came back negative before he went on attending meetings and Gov. Kristi Noem’s State of the State address.

It’s the second time Nesiba has tested positive for COVID-19 after contracting the virus in Dec. 2020 shortly after the governor’s budget address.

Nesbia told KELOLAND News he is fully vaccinated and boosted, but also shared concerns about the lack of COVID-19 protocols for people attending the 97th Legislative session in Pierre.

“We need to do the people’s work, but we should be following CDC guidance,” Nesiba said from his Pierre apartment. He said lawmakers were all given two rapid at-home test kits before the start of session.

Nesiba, who serves on the busy Joint Committee on Appropriations, said he hopes to participate as much as possible remotely as well as testify in front of the Senate Legislative Procedures committee.

That committee is chaired by Senate president pro tem Lee Schoenbeck (R-Watertown) who supported COVID-19 protocols in the Senate chambers last year but not this year.

“At this point, you can get the vaccine, you can not get the vaccine, but you have options. I think now it’s up to individuals to decide how well they want to protect themselves,” Schoenbeck said on Tuesday.

Nesiba said the uncertainty from the COVID-19 still concerns him. He said he wore a good mask Tuesday and has already notified many of the people he was in close contact with.

Last year, 17 house members ended up working remotely after testing positive with COVID-19 or being exposed.