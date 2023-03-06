SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – It’s the final four-game day at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center.

On Monday, four teams remain in both the men’s and women’s Summit League Tournament. Only two teams will advance to Tuesday’s championship games. The action starts with the top-seeded South Dakota State women at 12:30 p.m. and ends with the SDSU men at 8:30 p.m.

Here’s a look at Monday’s matchups.

12:30 p.m.: No. 1 South Dakota State vs. No. 5 Oral Roberts

The Jackrabbits (26-5) are riding a 19-game winning streak and looking to advance to their 13th Summit League championship game.

The Golden Eagles (12-18) defeated South Dakota 92-69 on Sunday.

3 p.m.: No. 6 Omaha vs. No. 10 Kansas City

The Roos (9-22) have been the underdog story of the tournament – beating Denver 66-65 on a buzzer-beater and knocking off No. 2 seed North Dakota State 71-64.

Omaha (14-16) beat third-seeded North Dakota 84-81 on Sunday.

6 p.m.: No. 1 Oral Roberts vs. No. 5 St. Thomas

Oral Roberts (28-4) looked like the team that went undefeated during the Summit League regular season on Saturday cruising past North Dakota 96-80.

St. Thomas (19-13) won its first Summit League Tournament game, rallying past fourth-seeded Western Illinois 67-60.

8:30 p.m.: No. 2 South Dakota State vs. No. 3 North Dakota State

The Jackrabbits (19-12) grinded past No. 10 seed Omaha 63-55 in front of an announced attendance of 8,608 on Saturday. Meanwhile, North Dakota State needed a late Tajavis Miller layup to push the Bison past the Coyotes 70-68.

KELOLAND News will have coverage throughout the Summit League Basketball Championships online and on-air.