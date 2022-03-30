SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The filing deadline for Republican and Democratic candidates for a number of different offices in South Dakota has come and gone.

But that doesn’t mean the candidate list on the Secretary of State’s website is finalized as some candidates turned in signatures just before the 5 p.m. March 29 deadline and some mailed signatures may still be used if the mail is postmarked March 29 or earlier.

Secretary of State Steve Barnett said he hopes all the candidates for the Republican and Democratic Primary Election will be certified by Wednesday, April 6 when his office will host ballot spot drawings.

For example, if three Republicans are running for a Senate spot in a certain District, the order of how names appear on the ballot will be determined by a random draw.

“We pull marbles out of a jar to figure out the ballot order,” Barnett said.

As of Wednesday morning, there were Republican primaries for 15 state Senate and 43 state House nominations. Democrats have two primaries for the state House. Republican primaries are limited to voters registered as Republicans. Democrat primaries allow voters registered as Democrats or independents.

In statewide offices, as of Wednesday morning, incumbent Republican John Thune was the only candidate listed for the U.S. Senate Senate spot. For the U.S. House, incumbent Republican Dusty Johnson and Republican challenger Taffy Howard were listed.

For Governor candidates, on incumbent Republican Kristi Noem was listed.

For other candidates that have declared or filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission, their signatures may still be pending, Barnett said.

Two of the Republicans seeking to challenge Thune – Mark Mowry and Bruce Whalen – posted on social media they have turned in signature petitions, while Patrick Schubert Sr. posted he did not get enough signatures to make the primary ballot.

Brian Bengs, Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, also announced on social media he was turning in signed petitions as did Jamie Smith, who is seeking to be the Democratic candidate for governor.

Depending on the office a candidate is seeking, a different threshold of valid signatures is needed with the highest being a Republican candidate running for U.S. Senate, U.S. House or Governor. For a Republican, 1,730 (1% of the vote for the 2018 Republican gubernatorial candidate) signatures were needed from registered Republican voters starting no earlier than January 1, 2022.

Once the signatures are turned in, Barnett’s office goes through the process of validating the signatures and approving the candidate.

“The things we’re looking for is the date of the signing, completeness, print their name, sign their name, what county are they registered with, are they registered with the right party, their address and that kind of thing,” Barnett said.

With Tuesday’s filing deadline for candidates in the two major political parties, Barnett said his office has had a busy week.

“It’s kind of a time consuming process. Especially if people bring them at the same time, roughly, then it gets to be busy,” Barnett said. “But that’s what we’re here for.”

Barnett said a computer formula helps determine how many signatures are completed and are valid.

“A number of candidates sometimes do it themselves,” Barnett said about checking voter signatures to make sure they are registered correctly. “That is what’s nice about the Voter Information Portal.”

Independent candidates skip primary, have later deadline

Independent candidates need 3,393 signatures to be on the November General Election ballot for U.S. Senate, U.S. House or Governor. Independent candidates also have a later filing deadline of April 26, while July 1 is the filing deadline for any new political party.

South Dakota law prohibits write-in candidates on ballots.