SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Hiking in national forests and parks can sometimes turn into a search and rescue (SAR) incident.

SARs data posted on an National Park Service dashboard is current through 2017. According to the SAR dashboard, the NPS had 4,194 SAR incidents in 2017. There were 1,728 saves.

The dashboard reported 55 SAR incidents in South Dakota in 2017 with three saves.

Although it’s not a national site with the most SAR incidents, Jewell Cave National Monument did rank in the top 15 sites for SAR incidents from 2018 to 2020.

According to Outforia, a website that contains information on natural sites, hiking and similar information, Jewell Cave National Monument had 133 SAR incidents from 2018 to 2020. Outforia obtained the data through a Freedom of Information request to the National Park Service.

The Centers for Disease Control said in 2008 that hiking was the third leading cause of outdoor injuries that required emergency department visits.

A total of 990 deaths were reported in national parks from 2014 to 2016, which results in an average of 330 deaths per year or six deaths a week, the NPS said.

About half of medical deaths (49%) occurred while the individual was engaged in a physical activity such as hiking, the NPS said.

From 1992 through 2007, there were 2,659 fatalities that involved the NPS, according to a 2009 research paper called “Dead Men Walking: Search and Rescue in US National Parks.”

The Black Hills region of the state has hundreds of miles of hiking trails.

The Black Hills Forest has 450 miles of hiking trails that range in length and difficulty. Custer State Park has more than 25 miles of one-way or looped trails.

Multiple outdoor websites and several studies said one of the main reasons people get lost on a trail is because they wander from the trail.