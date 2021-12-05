SDSU’s strong start is enough to hold off Sacramento State

SACRAMENTO, CA (KELO) — It was a tail of two halves as SDSU saw their 24 point lead dwindle down to a five point lead with two minutes to play. However, an Isaiah Davis first down run would seal the game as SDSU earned a 24-19 win over Sacramento State in the second round of the FCS Playoffs.

SDSU forced a three and out on the first drive of the game and then they answered with a touchdown drive.

. @GoJacksFB strike first!



It's a five yard touchdown for Pierre Strong.



SDSU 7 – Sac State 0 @KELOSports pic.twitter.com/LXRHzVx52N — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) December 5, 2021

Pierre Strong Jr. took the carry into the endzone to give the Jackrabbits a 7-0 lead. Strong Jr. would rush for 59 yards in the first half and a total of 73 yards in the game.

SDSU would get the ball back and turn that into a Cole Frahm field goal.

Just ten minutes in, the Jacks led 10-0.

Sacramento State would attempt to answer on their next drive as they drove into the red zone. However, SCSU quarterback Jake Dunniway forced a pass downfield that was intercepted by Don Gardner.

A 33 yard Pierre Strong Jr. run and a 27 yard Chris Oladokun run would give the Jacks sixty yards on their ensuing drive.

They would cap off the drive with a seven yard touchdown run from Isaiah Davis.

Seven yard touchdown run for Isaiah Davis. He had a huge hole and got one on one… he's going to win that 99% of the time.



9:34 2Q: @GoJacksFB 17 Sac State 0 @KELOSports — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) December 5, 2021

20 minutes into the game, SDSU had themselves a 17-0 lead in Sacramento.

That’s when the defense made a play again! Brandon Valley alum Cade Terveer picked up an interception setting up the Jacks in great field position.

Late in the half, SDSU would hit pay dirt again as Davis rushed for a six yard score.

Six yard touchdown run for Isaiah Davis!



1:43 2Q: @GoJacksFB 24 Sac State 0 @KELOSports — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) December 5, 2021

24-0 Jackrabbits.

Sacramento State would answer with a field goal to end the half, helping them grab a little momentum before the break.

HALFTIME: @GoJacksFB 24 Sac State 3 @KELOSports



Hornets hit 44 yard field goal to end the half.



Jacks receive the second half kick-off. — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) December 5, 2021

That momentum carried into the second half as Sacramento State would score ten points straight points to pull within two scores at 24-13.

Field goal is good for Sac State. That's 13 for SCSU.



9:49 4Q: @GoJacksFB 24 SCSU 13 @KELOSports — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) December 5, 2021

With under three minutes to play, the Hornets would continue to stay hot as Asher O’Hara connected with Isaiah Gable for a one yard touchdown. However, the two point conversion was no good as SDSU’s 24 point lead had evaporated down to just five points.

Sacramento State’s onside attempt was recovered by SDSU’s Dalys Beanum.

That meant SDSU needed one first down to seal the win.

Davis would rush for nine yards on the first two downs, setting up a third and one. It appeared Davis had the first down, but he was ruled short, bringing up fourth and one.

The Jacks would use a little trickery on fourth down as a direct snap to Davis led to a first down run. He would rush for a game high 108 yards and two touchdowns.

Fourth and one, offense on the field.



Oladokun goes to the sideline as if he upset about something. He was yelling at the sideline, then a direct snap to Davis for a two yard run. — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) December 5, 2021

SDSU sealed the deal with two kneel downs as the Jackrabbits had survived a furious Sacramento State comeback to pick up a 24-19 win.

FINAL: @GoJacksFB 24 Sac State 19 @KELOSports



Red hot start is enough for SDSU as they pick up the five point win over the Hornets.



It'll be SDSU's fifth quarterfinal appearance in the past six seasons. — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) December 5, 2021

SDSU quarterback Chris Oladokun rushed for 28 yards, while throwing for 158 yards and zero interceptions.

The Jackrabbits have now advanced to the quarterfinals for the fifth time in the past six seasons.

They’ll meet #5 Villanova in the quarterfinals. Kick-off is set for 1 p.m. on Saturday, December 11.

SECOND HALF STRUGGLES

SDSU was near flawless offensively in the first half as they totaled 295 offensive yards in the first half. They added just 68 yards in the second half bringing their game total to 363.

The Jacks couldn’t be stopped on the ground in the first half as they went for 162 yards. They would add 43 rushing yards to finish the game at 205 rushing yard.

SDSU threw for 25 yards in the second half and finished the game with 158 yards.

Defensively, the SDSU defense was solid in the first half allowing just three points and 199 yards. However, SDSU allowed 281 yards of offense in the second half as the Hornets totaled 480 yards for the game.

Jake Dunniway led the way for SCSU as he was 26-43 for 331 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. He also rushed for a team high 41 yards.