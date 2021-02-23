SDSU’s Myah Selland ‘most likely’ suffered season ending injury

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota State University women’s basketball head coach Aaron Johnston announced Tuesday an injury sustained by leading scorer Myah Selland last Friday, is most likely a season ending injury.
The 21-year Jackrabbit head coach made the announcement during the weekly SDSU women’s basketball news conference with the media.
Selland suffered the injury in the Friday, February 23 win over NDSU in Fargo.
Coach Johnston also talked about Tori Nelson, who also suffered an injury in Friday’s win. Johnston said that Nelson will be week to week and he was unsure when she would be back.