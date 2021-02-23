SDSU’s Myah Selland ‘most likely’ suffered season ending injury

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota State University women’s basketball head coach Aaron Johnston announced Tuesday an injury sustained by leading scorer Myah Selland last Friday, is most likely a season ending injury.

SDSU Women's Head Basketball Coach Aaron Johnston says Tori Nelson is week to week currently but not sure when she will be back. He also says Myah Selland is likely to have suffered to a season ending injury. — Sean Bower (@KELOBower) February 23, 2021

The 21-year Jackrabbit head coach made the announcement during the weekly SDSU women’s basketball news conference with the media.

Selland suffered the injury in the Friday, February 23 win over NDSU in Fargo.

Tough news for now from SDSU. Myah Selland goes down with injury. Seems to be a left knee issue @KELOSports — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) February 20, 2021

Coach Johnston also talked about Tori Nelson, who also suffered an injury in Friday’s win. Johnston said that Nelson will be week to week and he was unsure when she would be back.