SDSU’s Freidel to sit out remainder of season to focus on mental health

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — SDSU sophomore and last year’s Summit League Freshman of the Year, Noah Freidel, has decided to sit out the remainder of the 2021 season to focus on his mental health.

Freidel made the announcement at the beginning of the SDSU men’s basketball weekly press conference with the media.

SDSU sophomore guard Noah Freidel is out for the season as he focuses on his health. — Sean Bower (@KELOBower) February 17, 2021

Freidel made the decision based on discussions with family and coach Eric Henderson.

“Noah is a full member of our team. His teammates love him, his coaches love him and our fans love him. He’s an awesome kid, but how he’s involved in the team, that will be decided between me and Noah,” coach Henderson said.

Freidel led SDSU in scoring this season, averaging more than 17 points per game.

The Jackrabbits will play at Fargo on Friday and Saturday as they meet the NDSU Bison. SDSU will conclude the season the following weekend at home against Kansas City.