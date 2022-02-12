BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota State women’s basketball topped Omaha 77-62 Saturday afternoon at Frost Arena to move to 17-8 on the season and 13-1 in the Summit League. Paiton Burckhard and Paige Meyer paced the Jackrabbits with 16 points apiece, followed by Myah Selland’s 13 points to go with nine rebounds, eight assists and three blocks.

Meyer’s scoring output came on 6-of-8 shooting and a perfect 3-for-3 afternoon from beyond the arc. The freshman also gave out six assists and tallied two steals in her 30 minutes. Burckhard knocked down four 3-point buckets, matching her career best, and had six rebounds and two steals. The majority of Selland’s work came after halftime as the redshirt junior scored eight points, grabbed six boards and gave out five assists in the second 20 minutes.

After a 5-0 start for Omaha, South Dakota State came back with a 10-0 run to take the lead. Two of Burckhard’s 3-pointers came in that three-minute stretch and the Jacks got two more points apiece from Meyer and Tylee Irwin . An 8-2 run by Omaha gave the visitors the lead back at 13-12, but State scored the final six points of the period for the 18-13 lead after 10 minutes. Nine of Meyer’s 16 points came in the opening quarter. Three 3-pointers in the second quarter, including a buzzer beater by Selland, helped SDSU to a 40-29 lead at the break.

The Jackrabbits held the Mavericks without a field goal for the first five minutes of the second half, not allowing a UNO bucket from the floor until the 4:43 mark. SDSU outscored UNO 10-1 in that time to push the Jackrabbit lead to 20 points. Omaha ended the third quarter on an 11-0 run of their own, however, to cut the deficit to 11 with 10 minutes to play.

SDSU never allowed Omaha back within 10 points during the final quarter and led by as many as 17 en route to the 15-point victory.

Tori Nelson and Tylee Irwin finished with nine points apiece and combined for 10 total rebounds. Nelson also had two blocks while Lindsey Theuninck grabbed a season-best five boards. The Jackrabbits registered a 47 percent effort from the field and hit 12 3-pointers in the game. SDSU had the advantage in rebounding (42-29), assists (19-13) and blocks (7-1).

Kennedi Grant and Natalie Bartle led the Mavericks with 11 points apiece. Bartle also had six rebounds for UNO. Omaha hit 10 3-pointers, the most in a single game for the Mavericks this season, on 56 percent shooting from beyond the arc.

NOTES

The Jacks’ 12 3-pointers is the second highest total of the season. The season-best 13 triples came at Omaha in January.

UP NEXT

SDSU will make it final road swing of the Summit League season to Western Illinois and St. Thomas next week. Tip against Western Illinois is set for 6 p.m. Thursday night in Macomb.