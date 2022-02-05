SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A strong third-quarter run helped lift the SDSU women past in-state rival USD, 75-65 in front of more than 3,500 fans.

As the game went to halftime, the Coyotes held a 29-27 lead.

Chloe Lamb with 12 game high points. The Jacks are led by Freshman Haleigh Timmer who has 7 @KELOSports https://t.co/C6eXOB97km — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) February 5, 2022

Both teams started strong in the third quarter.

SDSU outscored the Coyotes 12-10, but that tied the game at 39, midway through the quarter.

Following the media timeout, the Jackrabbits found their groove. SDSU went on their largest run of the game. It was an 11-2 run to build a 50-41 lead.

End of 3: @GoJacksWBB 50 @SDCoyotesWBB 41 @KELOSports



SDSU closes on an 11-2 run in the final five minutes pic.twitter.com/rN1GeODxOr — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) February 5, 2022

The Jacks outscored the Yotes 23-12 in the third quarter.

The fourth quarter saw both teams score the basketball efficiently, but it was SDSU who outscored USD 25-24.

The Jackrabbits went on to earn the 75-65 win over USD.

Final: @GoJacksWBB 75 @SDCoyotesWBB 65 @KELOSports



Jacks snap USD’s Division 1 longest win streak.



SDSU has won 7 straight and are now tied for Summit League Title. — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) February 5, 2022

SDSU had four players score in double figures. Starters Paige Meyer and Tori Nelson scored a team high 16, while Tylee Irwin added 14.

The Jacks got a much needed spark off the bench from freshman Haleigh Timmer. The St. Thomas More alum collected 11 points. That’s her eighth time in double figures this season.

Three players reached double figures for USD, including Hannah Sjerven who collected a game-high 21 points and 16 rebounds.

Chloe Lamb, who missed a chunk of the second half due to foul trouble, added 16. Liv Korngable tallied 12.

Saturday’s win for SDSU was their seventh straight victory. It also snapped USD’s longest active win streak in Division 1 which was halted at 16.

More importantly for SDSU, it pulled the Jackrabbits into a tie with the Coyotes atop the Summit League standings.

SDSU returns to action next Thursday when they play host to Denver.

USD will host Omaha next Thursday at 7 p.m.