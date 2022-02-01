BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — It’ll be another chapter in the State-U series when the Jackrabbit women host the Coyotes on Saturday.

The USD women are coming off their second closest win of the season. The Coyotes trailed North Dakota at halftime, but a strong second half helped lift USD to their 20th straight Summit League win.

“It develops additional resiliency and I thought our young ladies maintained their composure and that’s really important for us moving forward,” USD head coach Dawn Plitzuweit said. “I’m kind of really proud of how our young ladies handled that type of adversity.”

USD has won 20 consecutive Summit League Games. In Vermillion, they’ve won 37 straight home conference matchups.

SDSU saw their five game win streak snapped in early January, with a 23 point loss to USD. Since then, the Jackrabbits have won six straight games in which they are scoring more than 85 points per contest, while defeating their opponent by an average of 35 points per game.

“I just think we’re in a good place right now. Everybody is in a spot where they have a good rhythm and understand what we’re trying to get done and that sets up well as we start the month of February here,” SDSU head coach Aaron Johnston said.

The SDSU women scored the sixth most points in a Summit League Contest on January 22. SDSU defeated Western Illinois, 114-50.

“South Dakota State is playing at a high level and actually on both ends of the ball in the last six games. I think they’re not only scoring it very quickly and efficiently, but they’re also getting stops at a very high level,” Plitzuweit said. “I think we’re going to do our best to try and challenge them on both ends of the ball.”

The key matchup to watch on Saturday will be SDSU’s offense against USD’s defense. The Jackrabbits are third in the Summit League offensively, as they are scoring 72 points per game, but USD’s top defense in the conference is allowing just 53 points per contest.

“Our young ladies are really going to be tested. I think it’s a very challenging environment, because you’re playing against a great opponent, who can really score in so many different ways,” Plitzuweit said. “You can’t just lock down one or two kids, you’ve really got to be sound one-on-one against five kids.”

“It’s hard to be a really good defensive team when you’re inexperienced. Having done this for a long time, our young teams are usually better offensively, than they are defensively,” Johnston said. “At this level, with all the different ways teams can attack you, defensively experience is so important, if you’re going to be an elite defensive team and they have that.”

Saturday’s game will have a lot on the line. USD is looking to extend their Division 1 best 16 game win streak, while SDSU is in search of evening the race for the Summit League title.

“I think we’re hungry to play good basketball and we understand the importance of this game. We’re playing against a team that is undefeated in the Summit League right now,” Johnston said. “They’re one game in front of us and it’s against an in-state rival, against a team where there’s a ton of history.”

A player to watch for USD has to been 6’2 redshirt senior, Hannah Sjervern. In her career, she has played nine games against SDSU. She has scored in double figures all but once and is averaging 14 points and nine rebounds per game against the Jacks.

“Hannah is someone that we rely a great deal upon, regardless of who we’re playing and I thought she played at a really high level, certainly at North Dakota in our last game. Hopefully we can continue to build off that momentum,” Plitzuweit said.

SDSU’s Myah Selland

SDSU has been led by Myah Selland who returned from injury 15 games ago and is now averaging a team high 12 points per contest. The Jacks will look to Myah to help lead them in Saturday’s meaningful contest.