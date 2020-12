BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — The SDSU Jackrabbit women’s basketball is now ranked in the Associated Press rankings as SDSU checks in at No. 22.

16. Oregon State

17. Northwestern

18. Ohio State

19. Michigan

20. Syracuse

21. Missouri State

22. South Dakota State

23. Texas

24. DePaul

25. Gonzaga#ncaaW — NCAA Women’s Basketball (@ncaawbb) December 7, 2020

The Jackrabbits are fresh off their second upset win of the season, following their 75-72 overtime win over No. 18 Gonzaga.

It is the first time in 11 years that Jacks have landed a spot in the AP rankings during the season.

SDSU is off to a 3-0, undefeated start with wins over No. 15 Iowa State, Creighton and No. 18 Gonzaga.