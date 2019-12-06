SDSU to host UNI in second round of FCS Playoffs

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO)- The South Dakota State Jackrabbits finished as the seventh seed in FCS playoffs, earning them a first round bye. Now the Jackrabbits will host the University of Northern Iowa Panthers in the second round of the playoffs. The two teams faced off less than three weeks ago, where the Jackrabbits earned a 38-7 win over the Panthers.

“The turnovers were a big factor and you always strive to have that, but you can’t expect to do that every single time. So getting off the field on third down, controlling the quarterback, the stuff we had success with last time, we’ll keep doing that and they’re going to switch stuff up that didn’t work for them, so just expect the unexpected from them,” Christian Rozeboom said.

The Jackrabbit defense has been great all season as SDSU finds themselves as the sixth best scoring defense in the country. The Jacks are holding opponents to only 17 points per game.

“When you get a takeaway, obviously you get the ball instantly, but it’s also like we talk about, a huge momentum boost and so we need to do that again and we need to do that a bunch. Well we’ve got to get them in long yardage situations so we know they have to pass the ball and then you do that by stopping the run early, getting them off schedule, but they’re a good football team and they’ll find a way to move the ball,” John Stiegelmeier said.

Following an injury to starting quarterback J’Bore Gibbs, the Jacks were forced to make a quarterback move to true freshman Keaton Heide, who is becoming more familiar with starting at the FCS level.

“I’m feeling super comfortable right now. I think with a lot of support from the offensive line and even the defensive coaching staff and the players and captains have done a good job of getting me settled down and settled into the offense and just kind of getting everything going,” Keaton Heide said.

“Keaton is a very confident young man, but when you have a performance like you did last time against UNI, it adds to that and verifies it and it adds to who you are and what you can do on the field,” Stiegelmeier said.

The Jackrabbit offense is averaging nearly 32 points per game and much of that success can be credited to the talented wide receiver group that has helped Heide succeed at quarterback.

“I mean, having Cade (Johnson) and Adam (Anderson) out there, it’s really helpful. You saw in the UNI game last time, towards the end of the game, I just kind of threw it up and just let Cade make a play. That’s something that coach kind of stresses, if something is kind of cloudy, we have some of the best receivers in the country, so give them time and give them space and let them go and make a play for us,” Heide said.

“We’ve got a design to try and get the ball to each one of our wide receivers. Obviously Cade is a difference maker for us, but it’s going to be a great day for football, so we’ll be able to have the whole offense in our playbook,” Stiegelmeier said.

Despite earning a 31 point victory over UNI less than three weeks ago, the Jacks know they’ll have to be sharp on Saturday if they want to advance in the FCS playoffs.

“I think scoring in the red zone for sure. That’s one of our offensive goals is 100% offensive red zone percentage. I think if we can do that and then the defense can step up, obviously like they’ve been doing all year, we’ll be just fine,” Heide said

“We need to play great defense like we have most of the year. We need to take care of the football, which we haven’t done in the games that we have struggled in and we have to come out and put on our hearts and play this game for the Seniors because these guys have done a great job in our program,” Stiegelmeier said.

The Jacks will cross paths with the University of Northern Iowa on Saturday in Brookings. Kick-off is set for 1:00.